US sends more forces to Middle East to 'defend Israel'





This photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, in 2019.

Zachary Pearson | U.S. Navy Document | Getty Images

The United States is sending more troops and military equipment to the Middle East as it seeks to increase resources available to “defend Israel,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “reiterated the United States' commitment to take all possible measures to defend Israel and noted the enhanced posture and capabilities of US military forces throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions,” said the statement released Sunday by Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

This includes sending a guided-missile submarine to the region, as well as speeding up the transit of an aircraft carrier group equipped with F-35C fighter jets.

The statement follows a phone call between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday. It comes as Iranian leaders have vowed to retaliate against Israel following the assassination of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Iran, which backs Hamas, accuses Israel of carrying out the assassination. Israel has not commented on the matter.

Tehran has yet to respond militarily to this act, leaving its adversaries and the entire region in suspense.

The Biden administration has come under fire for its support for Israel. Some argue that the United States should use its influence to enforce a ceasefire and stop supplying weapons to the Jewish state. Biden himself has called the Israeli offensive “excessive” and has repeatedly said that “too many” civilians have been killed.

For example, more than 100,000 voters in Michigan's Democratic primary in February cast “noncommittal” ballots, sending a message that the issue will remain important to voter support for Democrats in November's presidential election.

At the same time, many Democratic voters strongly support Israel, putting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in a difficult position.

Tension rises after assassination of Hamas leader

An open war between Israel and Iran and its proxies, such as the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, would have devastating consequences for all parties involved. The leaders of each country are under constant pressure to respond militarily.

The missile exchanges between Iran and Israel last April were largely measured and timed attacks to avoid major damage or casualties. Tehran has so far expressed little interest in going to war with Israel, but some analysts warn that future retaliation could be more severe.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which left some 1,200 dead and 253 taken hostage, 116 of whom have since been released.

The Israeli military response to the attack has left more than 39,000 people dead in the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials. Half of the buildings in the blockaded enclave have been destroyed, according to the UN.

The death of Haniyeh, who led ceasefire negotiations for Hamas, has also raised questions about the future of a diplomatic solution to the conflict between the Palestinian militant group and Israel. Hamas has chosen Yahya Sinwar as the group's new political leader. Sinwar, who also has close ties to Iran, is seen as much more extreme than his predecessor and less willing to compromise on a ceasefire deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/12/us-sends-more-forces-to-the-middle-east-to-defend-israel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos