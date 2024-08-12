UK wages growth remains inflation concern, Bank of England rate-setter warns





Stay up to date with free updates

Sign up to the myFT Digest to get UK Inflation straight to your inbox.

The Bank of England's rate-setter has warned Britain should not assume the fight against inflation is over after a short-term decline in the central bank's key target indicator.

Catherine Mann, an external member of the BoE's monetary policy committee, said she was still concerned about the risks of rising inflation, despite the bank leaving interest rates unchanged at its 2% target in June.

Prices for goods and services are likely to rise again, Mann told the Financial Times Economic Show podcast, adding that it could take years for economic wage pressures to subside.

She said the survey results show that businesses still expect relatively large increases in both wages and prices, but she said the immediate problem is that next year will be the year of trouble.

In recent salary negotiations, some people at the bottom were given significant raises, but those at the top were not. That means they will be next year, she argued. In a similar way, companies often watch their competitors raise their prices and follow suit, Mann said.

There is an upward ratchet in both the wage-setting process and the price process… and it may be structural, and it was created during the very high inflation of the last few years, she added. It will take a long time for that ratchet to erode.

Mann was speaking ahead of the release of UK economic data, which is expected to show continued economic activity picking up, consumer price inflation again above the BoE's 2.3% target and household energy bills stabilising.

suggestion

The OECD's former chief economist was one of four MPC members who voted to keep rates on hold earlier this month, dissenting from a majority decision to cut the benchmark lending rate to 5% from 5.25% for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Mann, who has consistently voted for a more stringent policy than others on the MPC, said his hardline stance has dropped from a 10 to a 7 since the beginning of the year as price pressures eased.

But even the MPC members who voted to cut rates earlier this month said their decision was delicately balanced.

Mann said the next decision would be harder to make because of the recent market turmoil caused by fears of a U.S. recession, as asset price volatility tends to add to inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, UK importers are unlikely to pass on the savings from the recent strength of the pound to consumers.

The biggest disagreement between the two groups in the MPC is how long it will take for high wage growth to subside, which will then lead to a decline in stubbornly high service price inflation.

Mann argued that in a tight job market where workers are in a strong position to negotiate with their employers, it could take years for wages to match workers' expectations.

“There are a lot of vacancies, a lot of people wanting to be hired, but it seems like there are no people to do the work,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7557a195-c1d4-451d-9c6a-b7847c8007ad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos