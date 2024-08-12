UK inflation rises for the first time this year, Bank of England warns of recession | Inflation





The Bank of England is set to suffer a setback in its fight against high inflation amid expectations it will raise interest rates for the first time this year, underscoring the pressures of a cost-of-living crisis.

Inflation is expected to top the Bank's 2% target in July, driven by a surge in airfares, package holidays and hotel prices, official figures due on Wednesday show, as a key update on the UK economy is released this week.

City economists forecast that core inflation will rise to 2.3%, after maintaining the 2% target for two consecutive months in May and June, and the first increase since December 2023.

The forecast comes as household energy prices fell less in July than in the same month last year, when prices were expected to fall sharply, pushing up annual inflation.

Analysts forecast that while inflation in service prices is slowing, price growth in the service sector, a key sector of the UK economy, will remain above 5%, driven by airfares, package holidays and hotel prices.

This is partly due to the surge in overnight rates this year, as well as new seasonal patterns as the coronavirus lockdowns are lifted. It’s also because hotels have responded to increased demand, particularly around the UK tour dates of stars like Taylor Swift and Pink, by raising rates.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: The ONS only surveys about 100 hotels, meaning outliers such as the rise in Welsh hotel prices in June due to demand for the Pink concert could be skewing the figures. But some hotel price inflation is real.

General inflation is expected to rise following the Bank of England’s first interest rate cut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this month. The rate was cut from 5.25% to 5%, easing some of the burden on households.

Inflation has fallen sharply from a peak of 11.1% in October 2022 after energy prices soared amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Threadneedle Street warned that inflation could rise to around 2.75% in the second half of this year, driven by rising service sector prices and a resilient UK jobs market. However, it forecasts that these inflationary pressures will fade, with headline inflation recovering to 1.7% in two years and falling to 1.5% in 2027.

The Bank of England is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate to close to 3.5% by the end of 2025. But Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned against cutting borrowing costs too quickly or by too much amid concerns that inflationary pressures could persist.

Official figures released Thursday showed the economy continued to recover from a three-month recession in the three months to the end of June, with city analysts expecting second-quarter growth of 0.7%, the same pace as the first quarter.

But city analysts expect jobs data due out Tuesday to show a cooling job market, with unemployment rising and wage growth slowing.

A separate report from the Chartered Institute for Personnel Management, published on Monday, found that UK employers expect wage growth to fall to 3% in the next 12 months, down from an estimated 4% in the first quarter of 2024.

James Cockett, senior labour market economist at the CIPD, said: “Expected pay rises were expected to decline as inflation moved into a more acceptable range for workers. However, many workers will still feel worse off than they did a few years ago.”

