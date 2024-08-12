Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russia should give us hope





Ukraine is not about to take Moscow, but its armed forces have surprised many with their deep assault on Russian soil, now reportedly extending their range from six miles to more than 20. The recent counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk border region with Russia not only signifies the determination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, military leaders and soldiers, but also evokes important events in military history that are worth remembering.

In just 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have defeated two major fortification lines in the Kursk region, which took Russia more than two and a half years to build and cost more than $170 million. William Browder, a prominent Kremlin critic and financier, called the triumph a profound humiliation for Putin's aura of invincibility, weakening his image in the eyes of the Russian people.

While Ukraine's gains are modest geographically, they are significant in other ways that are equally, if not more, essential to success on the battlefield. Similar historical moments illustrate the strategic and symbolic implications of this campaign.

Boosting the morale of Ukrainians

French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte considered morale to be a fundamental principle of military success, going so far as to state, “In war, morale is three times more important than physical.” During World War II, the Battle of Iwo Jima marked a turning point in the Pacific War. While providing a strategic foothold, this fierce battle for Japan's first home island catalyzed the morale of Allied troops and civilians.

Ukraine’s surprise attack could serve as a similar inspiration. In the midst of a concerted Russian offensive, an overwhelmed and exhausted Ukraine has defied expectations and, for now, turned the tide. As at Iwo Jima, Ukraine’s quest is not to conquer new territory, but rather to thwart the enemy, reclaim its homeland, and ensure peace and prosperity for its people. The bold move by Zelenskyy and his military commander-in-chief, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, could inspire Ukrainian soldiers to keep fighting elsewhere.

Forcing Russia onto the defensive

By the end of 1776, General George Washington and his Continental Army had suffered a series of defeats. In addition, with the army running low on supplies, many were beginning to doubt their commander-in-chief and the prospects for success. Washington sensed the opportune moment and decided to lead his troops into two crucial battles, the Battles of Trenton and Princeton, in the dead of winter, which turned the tide in favor of the revolutionaries and forced the British onto the defensive and redeployed their resources.

Like the Continental Army, Ukraine is left with limited supplies and troops. Success will come only in the form of carefully designed counterattacks that favor Ukraine’s smaller, more agile forces while defending against relentless Russian pressure. The recent incursion could prompt Russia to divert resources from other regions, such as eastern Donetsk, where it has conducted several offensives.

Opportunities for additional countermeasures by Ukrainian forces may arise as Russia redeploys troops, potentially drawing on conscripts and resources from the Eastern Front, and adapts from an all-out offensive strategy to a more nuanced one. Zelenskyy and Syrskyi must now step up as Russia prepares its response, exercising caution not to abandon the invaluable manpower and equipment used in the initial assault.

The confusion extends far beyond the battlefield for Russia. As Putin embarrasses himself on the international stage over Ukraine’s advances, Kremlin leaders have rushed to portray the event as an act of terrorism, further justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s National Counterterrorism Committee imposed an “anti-terrorist operation” regime in three regions on Friday in response to Ukraine’s surprise cross-border incursion. Meanwhile, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported that more than 76,000 people have been evacuated from the border area, with Russian leaders issuing new orders to speed up additional evacuations. Such desperation will only continue to sow seeds of doubt among Russian soldiers and the public.

Consolidating international support and appeasing skeptics

Once again, a look at the Continental Army of the Revolutionary War can teach us about the importance of financial and military support from foreign partners. In 1777, at the Battle of Saratoga, General Horatio Gates and his American soldiers defeated British forces just north of Albany to consolidate their own advance, eventually persuading the French to provide the revolutionaries with additional and greater financial and military support. French assistance was essential for the United States to continue its renewed offensive and achieve the final success at Yorktown that ended the Revolutionary War.

But perhaps the most important implication of such an offensive is that it reassures international partners who have supported Ukraine so far in the war. As with France during the War of Independence, allied investments in Ukraine have not been wasted. It is this same financial and military support that has allowed Ukraine to continue its resistance to Russian aggression and mount a rapid and surprising incursion into Russian territory. This continued support will likely also determine Ukraine’s success in the current offensive and in the war in general. The recent act of resilience will provide fodder for those who continue to press for continued support for Ukraine and silence those who, on the surface, are supporters but are in reality detractors and have begun to call for appeasement with Russia.

So far, the free world has not hesitated to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and Putin’s desire to rebuild the Russian empire. Zelensky’s bold actions last week have given hope to the Ukrainian people and the world, like Washington crossing the Delaware or the US Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima after a hard-won victory.

In 1917, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia fled after several years of war, massive military losses and a collapse in morale at the front and at home, a general civil strike and a military mutiny in Petrograd, and the monarch's authority crumbled. No one knows where Putin's tipping point lies.

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated the year Tsar Nicholas II fled Russia.

