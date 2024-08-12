Unimetals acquires Sims UK metals business in $195m deal





This includes the value of maintenance working capital under a completion mechanism linked to net asset value.

Completion is subject to customary completion conditions, including obtaining regular approvals, and is expected to occur no later than the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The transaction includes 28 facilities, including three port facilities and four shedders. Unimetals will assume responsibility for the staff currently responsible for the UKM business.

UKM sales are expected to account for approximately 14% of Sims Metal’s total sales in 2024. Going forward, the company’s metals portfolio will include a 50% stake in Australia and New Zealand Metal, North America Metal (NAM), and the SA Recycling Joint Venture.

Sims also announced that it has signed a letter of intent to sell its remaining stake in CLP Circular Services Holdings for approximately $32 million.

'Optimal Results'

Stephen Mikkelsen, Sims CEO and Managing Director, said of the transaction: We conducted a comprehensive strategic review of UKM and evaluated all options, including a sale, a joint venture or a restructuring of the business. The Board concluded that a sale would provide the best outcome for Sims and its shareholders.

By focusing on markets with strong potential for scrap demand and strong business presence, such as the US, Australia and New Zealand, we can effectively leverage our strengths and drive sustainable growth.

We are pleased to have secured this transaction with Unimetals and the potential sale of our interest in Circular Services, which completes the sale program that began in 2022.

