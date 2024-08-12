



Figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, August 14, show that UK inflation is expected to have risen in July.

The FactSet consensus is that headline consumer prices are expected to have risen 2.3% on an annual basis last month, up from 2% in June. That move would push the CPI rate above the Bank of England’s official inflation target of 2%, which was achieved in May and June, and pave the way for the bank to cut rates at its last meeting for the first time since March 2020.

Officials forecast inflation to rise this year as energy prices do not compare favorably to 2023.

Core CPI, which excludes more volatile energy and food prices, will be just as eye-catching as the headline CPI. This was expected to fall to 3.4% in June but was flat at 3.5% in May. Core CPI is expected to ease to 3.3% in July. Services inflation is also a concern for the BoE, having been flat at 5.7% last month and policymakers will be hoping to see that fall again.

August interest rate cut

Since the last inflation print, the Bank of England has cut interest rates from 5.25% to 5%, a move that financial markets have been expecting. It also released its latest economic outlook at its meeting on August 1. In it, the Bank of England forecasts that CPI inflation will rise from the current 2% to around 2.75%. It then expects to fall again in 2025 and 2026 as the “restrictive stance” of monetary policy (i.e. expensive money) continues to have an impact. A tepid economy and “looseness” in the labor market mean that wages agreements will weaken. This scenario could change, the Bank of England says. And that means it must remain cautious in setting interest rates. Financial markets expect the next cut in November, but one sentence in the latest report suggests that the Bank of England is not yet ready to declare victory over inflation, which has fallen by more than 11% in two years.

“Monetary policy should remain restrictive long enough to allow further risks to inflation returning sustainably to our 2 percent target to recede.”

According to the Bank of Korea's inflation rate forecast for 2025, the CPI is expected to remain above the 2% target within a year, but fall below the target in 2026.

Bank members look at a wide range of data before making decisions on monetary policy, including unemployment and wage growth. Both data sets are released the day before the inflation figures on August 13. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 4.4% in the three months to June, while average weekly earnings are expected to rise 5.4% in June, down from 5.6% the previous month.

What caused inflation this summer?

What else could have happened in the UK economy in July that could have boosted demand for certain goods and services? There was no “Taylor Swift effect” in July, but the month saw the European Championships, the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, and a heatwave that boosted sales of seasonal goods.

The August data, due out in mid-September, could include the social unrest sweeping the country, which early estimates suggest is already having an impact on store traffic. On a brighter note, Taylor Swift’s second leg of her UK tour is set to resume in August.

Currency movements could be another factor in the August inflation numbers. The pound has been doing well in the run-up to the July elections, rising from EUR 1.15 to EUR 1.19 and USD 1.27 to USD 1.30 in early 2024 before falling sharply in early August. A stronger currency tends to make imports cheaper and exports more expensive, and vice versa.

Another factor that will affect inflation in the coming years is the change of government. Labour came to power on July 5 after 14 years of Conservative rule. With an overwhelming majority, the new Starmer government has substantial power to implement a range of new fiscal measures. The new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has already floated the idea of ​​tax rises in the coming years, which would mean consumers would have less money to spend. Conventional economic policy suggests this would put the brakes on demand and lower inflation.

