What You Need to Know (and 6 Players to Watch)





By: Josh Berhow August 12, 2024

Luke Clanton has played in six PGA Tour events in 2024 and finished in the top 10 in three of them.

Getty Images

The crown jewel of the men's amateur golf season is underway, as players tee off at 7 a.m. local time on two different courses in the Twin Cities suburbs Monday to kick off the 124th U.S. Amateur.

The field is comprised of 312 players, with the youngest being 14 (Jaden Soong) and the oldest being 61 (Rusty Strawn). Here's everything you need to know, including how to follow the action, notable players, and more.

2024 USA Amateur Schedule

Monday, August 12: First round, 18 holes of stroke playTuesday, August 13: Second round, 18 holes of stroke playWednesday, August 14: Round of 64, match playThursday, August 15: Round of 16 and 16, match playFriday, August 16: Quarter-finals, match playSaturday, August 17: Semi-finals, match playSunday, August 18: Championship, 36 holes of match play

Rianne Malixi Wins Historic US Women's Amateur Title Rematch By: Jack Hirsh 2024 US Amateur Golf Course

Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn. Hazeltine is hosting the U.S. Amateur for the second time in its history, and it's the club's first marquee event since hosting the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the 2016 Ryder Cup. Hazeltine will play 7,552 yards with a par of 72. The rough is always thick here and will be even rougher this week.

Chaska Town Course in Chaska, Minn., will co-host stroke play Monday and Tuesday. At 6,804 yards, it is much shorter than Hazeltine and will play as a par 70 (with two par 5s converted to par 4s). Players will go deeper here than Hazeltine will allow, and Billy Horschel still holds the course record (60) from the 2006 U.S. Amateur. The Arthur Hills-designed course costs $82 for a peak walking fee on weekends and is one of the Twin Cities' best public courses.

How to watch the 2024 US Amateur (ET)

Wednesday, August 14: 5-6pm (Peacock); 6-8pm (Golf Channel)Thursday, August 15: 5-6pm (Peacock); 6-8pm (Golf Channel)Friday, August 16: 5-6pm (Peacock); 6-8pm (Golf Channel)Saturday, August 17: 3-6pm (Golf Channel)Sunday, August 18: 2-5pm (Golf Channel)

Miles Russell, 15, at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, earlier this year. Getty Images 6 Names to Know for the 2024 U.S. Amateur

Nineteen of the top 20 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings are in the field, a list that includes No. 1 Gordon Sargent, No. 2 Jackson Koivun and No. 3 Luke Clanton. Sargent, a 21-year-old senior at Vanderbilt, won the 2022 NCAA Division I championship. Koivun, a 19-year-old sophomore at Auburn, helped the Tigers win the 2024 NCAA Division I title last season and is also the first player in college history to win all four major postseason awards: the Mickelson (for top freshman) and the Haskins, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan (for top player in the nation). Clanton, 20, recently made headlines when the rising junior from Florida State recorded back-to-back top-10s on the PGA Tour, the first amateur to do so since 1958. He did it again last weekend, when he tied for fifth at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday night before boarding a flight to the U.S. Am and teeing off Monday afternoon.

Perhaps the most well-known name in the field is John Daly II, the 21-year-old son of two-time major champion John Daly. The younger Daly won a 5-for-4 playoff at Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas to earn his first Am spot.

Another player who has already made a splash this year is 15-year-old Miles Russell, who became the youngest golfer to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour by finishing tied for 20th at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Last year, Russell became the youngest golfer to win the AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year award, an honor previously held by Tiger Woods.

But no player has as much experience on both courses as Gunnar Broin, a 22-year-old Minnesotan who plays on the Kansas men’s golf team. Broin grew up in Shorewood, Minn., nine miles from Chaska, and has played many rounds on the Chaska Town course. He also spent the last few summers caddying at Hazeltine. He is one of 13 players in the field who qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2; he made the cut and finished in a tie for 70th. (Broin is also one of five Minnesotans in the field.)

What the winner of the US Amateur receives

In addition to a gold medal and the Havemeyer Trophy, the winner of the 2024 U.S. Amateur will receive exemptions into the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The winner and runner-up are also eligible to receive invitations to the 2025 Masters.

Josh Berhow Editor-in-Chief of Golf.com

As editor-in-chief of GOLF.com, Berhow manages the day-to-day and long-term planning for one of the most widely read sports news and services websites. He spends most of his days writing, editing, planning and wondering if he’ll ever reach 80. Before joining GOLF.com in 2015, he worked at newspapers in Minnesota and Iowa. A graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn., he resides in the Twin Cities with his wife and two children. He can be reached at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/2024-us-amateur-primer-6-players-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos