



The U.S. Air Force is refusing to comply with an order to clean up drinking water it polluted in Tucson, Arizona, citing a lack of authority by federal regulators after the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Chevron Doctrine. Air Force bases contaminated water with toxic PFAS chemicals and other dangerous compounds.

Although former officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and legal experts who reviewed the Air Force's complaint say the Chevron Doctrine ruling likely would not apply to the order, the military says it would represent an early indication of how polluters will use the court's controversial decision to evade liability.

It appears the Air Force is essentially trying to expand the scope of the court ruling to thwart regulatory orders not covered by the decision, said Deborah Ann Sivas, director of the Stanford University Environmental Law Clinic.

It's very strange, she added. It almost seems like a bullying tactic, but it will be interesting to see if others adopt this approach and if it spreads.

In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the 40-year-old Chevron doctrine, one of its most important precedents. The decision dramatically reduced the power of regulators by giving judges the final say in interpreting ambiguous areas of the law when crafting rules. Judges previously deferred to experts at regulatory agencies on such issues.

This decision is expected to have a profound impact on EPA's ability to protect the public from pollution, and the Tucson dispute highlights the high stakes in such scenarios: drinking water and the health of hundreds of thousands of people are at stake.

Several Air Force bases are largely responsible for the contamination of drinking water sources with volatile organic compounds (TCEs) and PFAS at Tucson Air Force Base. A 10-square-mile area around the facility and Tucson International Airport was designated a Superfund site in the 1980s, a measure reserved for the most polluted areas in the country.

In late May, the EPA issued an emergency order under the Safe Drinking Water Act, requiring the Air Force to develop a plan within 60 days to address PFAS contamination in drinking water.

Filtration systems installed in 2014 for TCE and other chemicals currently remove PFAS, but they were not designed to remove PFAS, and the additional load is straining the system.

Officials already shut down one well in 2021 when contaminated water nearly breached the system, the EPA wrote. Such a breach could deprive the city of Arizona’s drinking water.

The EPA order requires the development of a system specifically designed for PFAS. Developing a similar system is expected to cost about $25 million, or about 0.1 percent of the Air Force's annual budget.

In a formal response sent to the EPA in the weeks after the Supreme Court overturned the Chevron decision, the Air Force asserted that the EPA lacked the authority to issue the order, citing the case as evidence and saying the EPA's order could not withstand scrutiny.

But legal experts noted that Chevron affects EPA enforcement actions like the Tucson order, not just the rulemaking process.

Additionally, one branch of the administration can't sue another branch, so the military can't sue the EPA, and the case would never end up in court where Chevron's decision would come into play, said Walter Mugdan, the EPA's former Superfund director. Instead, the case would be resolved internally by a presidential administration rather than the judiciary.

However, a company in a similar situation could try to sue the EPA, Sivas said.

The Air Force did not respond to specific questions about its claim against Chevron, but said it would continue to meet its obligations under federal law. [Superfund] law.

The other Air Forces' refusal to comply with the order hinges on whether there is an imminent and substantial danger to Tucson residents. The Air Force noted that the PFAS content in Tucson's drinking water is currently below the federal limit.

But the EPA noted that the filtration system was too difficult to set up because it was not designed for PFAS, and that the plume was particularly dangerous because alternative sources of drinking water in the desert were limited. The real possibility that the system could fail and leave people exposed or without drinking water poses an imminent and substantial danger, the EPA wrote in its response.

The law does not require EPA to wait until people are actually affected, EPA added. Rather, Congress expects EPA to use its authority to prevent harm from occurring.

The Air Force also argued that it should not be required to address the problem because the city of Tucson and the state of Arizona fund a different system to combat PFAS. In response, the EPA said the new system would not be ready for years and that the Air Force was financially responsible for the pollution.

The Air Force is responsible for PFAS contamination and must intervene to protect the Tucson community, the EPA wrote.

