US deploys submarine, accelerates carrier strike group in Middle East





U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided-missile submarine to the Middle East and asked the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defense Department said Sunday.

The moves come as the United States and other allies are pushing for Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire deal that could help ease rising tensions in the region following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

RELATED

Authorities are on alert for retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah for the killings, and the United States has increased its presence in the region.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement that Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier in the day and reiterated America's commitment to taking all possible steps to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of the posture and capabilities of U.S. military forces throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions.

The Lincoln, which is in the Asia-Pacific region, had already been ordered to the region to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which is set to begin returning from the Middle East. Last week, Austin said the Lincoln would arrive in the U.S. Central Command area by the end of the month.

RELATED

It was unclear what the latest order meant, or how quickly the Lincoln could head to the Middle East. The carrier is equipped with F-35 fighter jets, as well as F/A-18 fighter jets, which are also aboard the carriers.

Ryder also did not say how quickly the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia would reach the region.

He said Austin and Gallant also discussed Israeli military operations in Gaza and the importance of reducing harm to civilians.

The call comes a day after an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest attacks of the 10-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2024/08/12/us-deploys-submarine-accelerates-carrier-strike-group-to-middle-east/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos