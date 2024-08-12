More than 700 migrants arrived in Britain on 11 boats in just one day, new figures show | UK News





More than 700 migrants arrived in Britain on Sunday across the Channel on 11 boats, the highest number since Labour came to power.

According to Home Office figures released on Monday, 703 people were detected entering the country yesterday, the third highest number this year.

Eleven boats were detected, with an estimated average of 64 people on board each boat.

Two people died on Sunday while trying to cross the strait in a small boat.

Their small boat was in French waters when they sent a distress signal to the local coast guard center.

French maritime authorities said around 50 migrants were rescued from the boat by helicopter and two boats, with “many” people pulled from the water with “fuel burns”.

The rescued people were returned to France, where investigations into both deaths were conducted.

The total number of people arriving in the UK by small boat in 2024 is currently estimated at 18,342.

This is 13% higher than the 16,170 people at the same time last year.

However, this is 3% lower than the current figure of 18,978 in 2022.

The day with the most crossings this year was June 18, with 882 crossings, while the second-most was May 1, both days before the general election on July 4.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to “crush the smuggling networks” bringing migrants across the Channel by creating a new Border Security Command.

Officials are given new powers under the anti-terrorism law to conduct stop and search operations at the border, conduct financial investigations, and issue search and seizure warrants targeting organized immigration crime.

Since coming into government, Sir Keir has announced £84 million in funding for African and Middle Eastern countries to “fundamentally” tackle the migration crisis.

Sir Keir said the money would go to health, education projects and humanitarian assistance to address the reasons people were forced to leave their homes.

On Monday, the Prime Minister's spokesman said summer would be a “challenging time” for boat crossings, echoing what Sir Keir had previously said.

“We expect to see increases before we see improvements. It is important to take down the gangs responsible,” he said.

He said doing so was “one of the government's top priorities”.

