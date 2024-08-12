UK weather: Met Office warns of thunderstorms on Monday as Britain faces its hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 34C





People across the UK are bracing themselves for two types of extreme weather on Monday, with some areas set to experience the hottest day of the year, while others are expecting thunderstorms.

The Met Office has predicted temperatures in southern England will soar to 34C on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Forecasters predict warm air will move in from Europe over the weekend and on Monday, before temperatures drop again on Tuesday.

Met Office Thunderstorm Warning for 12 August 2024 (Met Office)

The UK has had a largely breezy and cloudy summer so far, with only brief bursts of sunshine across the country, so most people are likely to welcome the heat.

But not everyone will be able to enjoy the fleeting signs of summer this week, with the Met Office is issuing a yellow weather warning for much of the UK on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the hot weather is expected to be brought on by a tropical storm from North America.

Dan Hawley, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: As temperatures rise, so does the threat of heavy rain and storms on Sunday night and into Monday.

This phenomenon is most likely to occur in parts of Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern and eastern Scotland, but we recommend checking our website or app for up-to-date forecasts and warnings.

Mr Holly said: “Sunday and Monday are expected to be relatively short-lived and hot and humid, with the hot weather easing off on Tuesday and the unsettled weather returning.”

This shift to warmer weather is partly due to the impact of Tropical Storm Debbie in North America, which is strengthening the jet stream across the Atlantic. This could allow warm air from France to move into the UK later this weekend and early next week.

As temperatures rise, so do pollen and UV levels.

The weather service said hot weather could continue in some areas on Tuesday, as the warm air is likely to be replaced by fresher weather.

After that, the weather is expected to become unstable again with occasional showers.

Thunderstorms hit parts of the UK (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MET Office View

monday:

The south is very hot and humid, with sunshine and mostly dry weather. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the east of England in the afternoon. The north is cool with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible in the morning.

Monday night:

Another warm and humid night in the southeast of England, but more refreshing elsewhere. It starts out mostly dry and clear, but after midnight, clouds and occasional rain move in from the west.

tuesday:

Cloudy throughout the day, with some light rain. East of England remains dry and warm, but other areas are cooler. Windy across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Wednesday through Friday:

Wednesday is mostly dry and bright. Thursday is windy and rainy. Friday is clear with a few showers. Temperatures are close to average.

