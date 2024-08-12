Americans' refusal to continue paying higher prices could deal final blow to soaring inflation in the United States





WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp rise in inflation over the past three years is nearly over, and economists credit American consumers with helping to stop it.

Some of America’s largest companies, from Amazon to Disney to Yum Brands, say their customers are increasingly looking for cheaper alternatives, bargain-hunting or simply avoiding items they deem too expensive. Consumers aren’t cutting back enough to cause an economic slowdown. Instead, economists say, they appear to be returning to pre-pandemic norms, when most companies felt they couldn’t raise prices much without losing customers.

“Inflation is down, but prices are still high, and I think consumers have gotten to the point where they’re not going to accept that anymore,” Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said last week at a conference of business economists. “And that’s what we want: The solution to high prices is high prices.”

The fact that consumers are more sensitive to prices partly explains why inflation appears to be creeping toward the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, ending a period of extremely high prices that weighed on many citizens’ budgets and dimmed their economic prospects. Inflation also figured prominently in the presidential election, with inflation leading many Americans to resent the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the economy.

Consumers' reluctance to pay ever more has forced companies to slow or even reduce their price increases, resulting in a slowdown in inflationary pressures.

On Monday, the New York Federal Reserve reported that Americans’ expectations for spending over the next 12 months have declined, as have their inflation outlooks. Consumers expect their spending to increase by 4.9% over the coming year, according to a New York Fed survey. That’s the lowest reading since April 2021, when inflation was starting to rise.

Households expect inflation to average just 2.3% over the next three years, the lowest figure since the survey began in 2013. Consumers’ inflation expectations can be self-fulfilling: when households expect low inflation, they tend to delay some purchases in the expectation that prices will not increase much in the near future and may even fall in some cases. This tendency can help keep pressure on prices low.

Other factors also helped tame inflation, including healing supply chains, which boosted the availability of cars, trucks, meat and furniture, among other items, and high interest rates imposed by the Fed, which slowed sales of homes, cars and appliances and other interest-rate-sensitive purchases.

The key question now is whether consumers will pull back to the point of jeopardizing the economy. Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity. With signs of a slowing jobs market mounting, a drop in spending could potentially derail the economy. Those fears sent stock prices into a tailspin a week ago, though markets have since rebounded.

This week, the government will provide information on inflation and the health of the American consumer. On Wednesday, it will release the consumer price index for July. It is expected to show that prices excluding volatile food and energy costs rose just 3.2% from a year earlier. That would be down from 3.3% in June and would be the lowest year-over-year inflation reading since April 2021.

On Thursday, the government will release retail sales figures for last month, which are expected to have increased 0.3% from June. Such an increase suggests that even as Americans have become cautious with their money, they are still willing to spend.

Many companies have noticed this.

“We’re seeing lower average selling prices…right now because customers continue to lower prices when they can,” said Andrew Jassy, ​​Amazon CEO.

David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, told investors that a more cost-conscious consumer has slowed sales, which fell 1% in the April-June quarter at stores open at least a year.

Gibbs said that since last year, we have placed greater emphasis on ensuring that we provide consumers with affordable options.

Other companies are dropping their prices altogether. Dormify, an online retailer that sells dorm supplies, is offering duvets starting at $69, down from $99 a year ago.

According to the Feds Beige Book, an anecdotal collection of business reports from across the country published eight times a year, companies in nearly all 12 federal districts have described similar experiences.

Nearly every district reported retailers discounting some items or price-sensitive consumers buying only essentials, cutting back on quality, buying fewer items or shopping for the best deals, the Beige Book reported last month.

Most economists believe consumers are still spending enough to sustainably support the economy. Barkin said most businesses in his district, which covers Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and North and South Carolina, report that demand remains strong, at least at the right price.

“To put it another way, consumers are still spending, but they are making choices,” Barkin said.

In a speech a few weeks ago, Jared Bernstein, who heads the Biden administration’s Council of Economic Advisers, cited consumer caution as one reason why inflation is nearing the end of a round-trip to the Fed’s 2% target level.

Coming out of the pandemic, consumers benefited from multiple stimulus checks and cut back on spending on in-person services, Bernstein noted. Their improved finances gave some companies the ability to exercise pricing power that was much less prevalent before the pandemic. Post-COVID, consumers were less sensitive to price increases, Bernstein said.

As a result, the old adage that the cure for high prices is high prices has been temporarily abandoned, Bernstein said.

Some companies have therefore raised their prices more than necessary to cover higher production costs, thereby increasing their profits. According to Bernstein, limited competition in some sectors has made it easier for companies to charge more.

Barkin noted that before the pandemic, inflation had remained low as online shopping, which makes it easier to compare prices, became more common. Major retailers also managed to cut costs, and increased U.S. oil production pushed down gasoline prices.

A price increase was so rare, Barkin said, that if someone came to you with a 5 or 10 percent price increase, you would almost throw them out, wondering, “How could you do that?”

This changed in 2021.

There's a labor shortage, Barkin said. There's also shortages in the supply chain. And price increases are coming at you from all sides. Your gardener is raising your prices, and you don't have the ability to do anything but accept them.

Economist Isabella Weber of the University of Massachusetts Amherst has dubbed this phenomenon vendor inflation in 2023. In an influential paper, she wrote that publicly reported supply chain bottlenecks can create legitimacy for price increases and create consumer willingness to pay higher prices.

Consumers are not as receptive anymore, Barkin said.

People have a little more time to stop and ask themselves, “What do you think about paying $9.89 for a 12-pack of Diet Coke when I used to pay $5.99?” They don't like it that much, and so people make choices.

Barkin said he expects this trend to continue to slow price increases and cool inflation.

“I'm pretty optimistic that we're going to see some good inflation results over the next few months,” he said. “All the elements of inflation seem to be stabilizing.”

