UK riots: Respect for police must be restored after 'brazen abuse and contempt' from rioters, says Home Secretary Yvette Cooper | Politics News





The Home Secretary said respect for police must be restored after the “brazen assault and contempt” displayed by rioters.

Yvette Cooper said there was “a lot of rebuilding to do” after two weeks of rioting following the Southport stabbing on July 29.

“Respect for the police, respect for the law and respect for each other is where we have to start,” she wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

She pledged to restore trust in police and the criminal justice system, saying too often people believe “crime has no consequences.”

Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection with the riots, and dozens have already been convicted after the government pressured the authorities to bring them quickly to justice.

The confusion was fuelled by false online claims that the suspect in the Southport stabbing was an illegal immigrant. Axel Rudakubana, 17, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

Image: Riots erupt in Southport after fatal stabbing of three girls. Photo: PA

Mrs Cooper said the country should have discussed the deaths of the three young girls and the injuries sustained.

Instead, police “had to defend themselves from bricks, bottles, fireworks and other projectiles while trying to protect mosques, hotels and busy streets from criminal violence and racist attacks,” she said.

The Home Secretary said the attacks on communities and police were a “shameful assault on the rule of law itself”.

“Those who claim this violence is about protest and discontent are merely excusing criminals and thugs,” she warned.

She said she was not prepared to tolerate the “blatant abuse and contempt” minorities heap on police.

And she said “there has been a growing disrespect for law and order in recent years”.

“We must take steps to restore respect for the police and respect for the law,” she added.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:46 Those who commit 'violent assault' 'will pay the price'

Ms Cooper said the government planned to “put thousands of local police and police community support officers (PCSOs) back on the streets”.

She criticised the previous Conservative government and said Labour wanted to reverse the “collapse of community policing” over the past 14 years and rebuild relationships between communities and the police.

Mrs Cooper promised to work with police to solve problems and raise standards, rather than “just stand back and criticise them”.

Image: Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King were stabbed to death. Photo: Merseyside Police Image: Rioters in Liverpool set fire to a library. Photo: CPS

She said there had been “shameful actions by some senior politicians and professionals who sought to undermine the legitimacy and authority of the police”, without naming anyone.

Nigel Farage, leader of the UK's Reform Party, and X owner Elon Musk are two of the most prominent figures to have criticised Britain's “two-tier policing”.

The two-tiered policing, which the government and police chiefs vehemently deny, refers to the perception that some protests are treated more favorably than others.

Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled his summer holiday plans as the government deals with the aftermath of the riots.

He ordered police to remain on high alert over the weekend, but there was no widespread unrest.

Anti-racism protesters gathered in London, Belfast and Edinburgh, with thousands demonstrating outside Reform UK's headquarters.

