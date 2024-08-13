59% of Americans wrongly believe U.S. is in recession, report finds





We are not in a recession

“We're living in a 'Goldilocks' economy right now,” said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group in El Segundo, Calif.

The country's economy has continued to grow since the Covid-19 pandemic, beating earlier recession forecasts.

Officially, the National Bureau of Economic Research defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that spreads throughout the economy and lasts more than a few months.” The last time this happened was in early 2020, when the economy came to a sudden halt.

Over the past century, there have been more than a dozen recessions, some lasting up to a year and a half.

However, regardless of the country's economic situation, many Americans are struggling with exorbitant prices for basic necessities, and most have exhausted their savings and are now relying on their credit cards to make ends meet.

“Money is our priority,” said Vishal Kapoor, senior vice president of product at Affirm. “Consumers are resilient, but they are feeling the effects of rising prices.”

Economists are faced with a growing gap between the economic situation and people's perception of their financial situation.

We are in a “vibecession”

We're in a “vibecession,” Joyce Chang, president of global research at JPMorgan, said at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit in May.

In recent years, “wealth creation has been concentrated among homeowners and higher income brackets,” Chang said, “but there's probably about a third of the population that's been left out of it, which is why there's such a disconnect.”

Rising rents, combined with high borrowing costs and weak wage growth, have hit some households particularly hard. “Low-income households are failing to keep up,” Goldman said. “Everything seems to be going well, but when you look beneath the surface, you see that the gap between the rich and the non-rich is widening dramatically.”

But it's not just a “mood”.

As more consumers try to cope with rising prices and interest rates, new signs of financial distress are emerging.

A growing number of borrowers are falling behind on their credit card payments. Over the past year, about 9.1% of credit card balances have become delinquent, according to a New York Fed report for the second quarter of 2024. And more middle-income households anticipate having difficulty repaying their debts in the months ahead.

