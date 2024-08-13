Will Biden be America’s last Zionist president? – POLITICO





However, while Trump's claims can be easily dismissed as self-serving, it is important to note that some pro-Israel Democrats and Jews make similar accusations and, perhaps like Trump, too easily conflate anti-Semitism with criticism of Israel's military campaign.

As Jewish Democrats, it’s hard to wrap our heads around the idea that everyone thought Shapiro was the best choice and he lost, David Greenfield, a New York Democrat, told POLITICO last week. He’s been the victim of an unprecedented campaign by the far left, including many Democrats, to smear him because he’s an observant Jew.

Mark Levine, another New York Democrat and Manhattan borough president, agreed: “The daggers came out against him in a way that I find incredibly unfair, and that can only be explained by his Jewish identity.”

Indeed, before Harris’s announcement, pro-Palestinian progressive Democrats had pressured her and her campaign staff not to pick Shapiro, arguing that choosing him would risk turning off progressive voters in November as well as Arab Americans in the swing state of Michigan. That remains a sticking point for many Jewish Democrats, and Shapiro’s magnanimity has done nothing to soothe their hurt feelings.

Charismatic and eloquent Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro doesn't seem to hold a grudge against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for losing the vice presidential race to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Harris’ call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza earlier this year, her muted response to anti-Semitic rhetoric used by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, and her support for the Iran nuclear deal while she was a senator are all examples of her weakness toward Israel. Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Zvika Klein believes that Harris, as president, could be a disaster for Israel and the Jewish people.

But while Harris is more attuned to the progressive wing of her party than Biden and eager to appease it, her position instead reflects the changing demographics of America in particular. Since 1980, for example, the number of Americans claiming Arab ancestry has nearly quadrupled. Among the world’s fastest-growing Arab diasporas, the number of Arab Americans increased by 30% between 2010 and 2022, to about 3.5 million today.

