Bank of America no longer predicts US recession in 2024





The much-feared recession is no longer on the agenda in the United States, according to Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America.

The nation's second-largest bank no longer predicts an economic slowdown, Moynihan told CBS's Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” Sunday. “This time last year, it was a recession,” he said. “This year, we said there was no recession.”

Bank of America's latest forecast suggests that the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation while keeping the U.S. economy afloat are paying off.

Consumer spending has slowed, Moynihan said, citing the lender’s view that has a customer base of 60 million people. In July and August, people spent at a growth rate of about 3% this year, half the rate they would have in 2023, according to BofA. Consumers “have money in their accounts, but they’re getting a little bit depleted. They have jobs, they’re making money, but if you look at it, it’s really slowed down,” he said.

The positive scenario puts the Fed in a position where it must be careful that its monetary policy actions don't slow the economy too much, the bank's chairman said. “We've won the war on inflation, it's come down. It's not where people want it to be yet, but we have to be careful that we don't try to be so perfect that it puts us into a recession,” he said, quickly adding that Bank of America doesn't think that will happen.

But not all analysts agree with the lender's optimistic view, with one recent report in particular prompting some economists to warn that the country is not out of the woods yet: A disappointing jobs report earlier this month contributed to a three-day stock market rout and helped spark a debate over whether the country is looking at the onset of a recession.

BofA researchers say that “we're going to grow 2%, then 1.5% over the next six quarters, and we're continuing to grow at that growth rate, more or less,” according to Moynihan.

Additionally, the BofA team expects the Fed to cut rates twice this year, first in September and again in December, with four more cuts in 2025, he said. BofA shares the view of many that the federal funds rate is between 3% and 3.5%, which Moynihan said is different from what it has been like for the past 15 years or so.

“People who came into business in 2007 and 2008 have never experienced this type of interest rate environment,” the bank’s chief executive said. “We’re getting back to normal, and it’s going to take some time for people to adjust to that, both on the business and retail side and on the consumer side.”

