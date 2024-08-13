Former Twitter CEO Says Elon Musk Could Be Arrested If He Incited UK Riots | Elon Musk





A former Twitter executive says Elon Musk could face personal sanctions and even an arrest warrant if he is found to have caused public confusion on his social media platform.

Bruce Daisley, Twitter's former vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, wrote in the Guardian that it was wrong for billionaires and other tech executives at Company X to be fanning the flames without personal risk.

He said Prime Minister Keir Starmer should strengthen online safety laws and reflect on whether the media regulator Ofcom is equipped to deal with vague and quick actions from the likes of Musk.

Daisley argues that in his experience, the threat of personal sanctions is far more effective for executives than the risk of corporate fines, and that such sanctions could have an impact on the jet-setting lifestyles of tech billionaires.

The UK government has urged social media platforms to act responsibly after violent riots swept across the UK following the stabbing death of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday dance class in Southport last month. The Prime Minister has accused social media companies of spreading false claims that the attackers were asylum seekers, and police are increasingly pursuing people suspected of using online posts to incite violence.

Musk wrote in one post that “civil war is inevitable in the UK,” which Justice Secretary Heidi Alexander described as unacceptable. Musk called Starmer a second-tier clerk and a hypocrite for his approach to the police. Musk also shared a false post suggesting Starmer was planning to set up a detention camp in the Falkland Islands, which he later deleted.

Daisy, who worked at Twitter (now X) from 2012 to 2020, described Musk as having the vibe of a teenager who was making loud noises on the bus without headphones.

He added: “If Musk continues to stir up unrest, a warrant for his arrest could send fireworks exploding at his fingertips, but he is an international jet-setter, so it will have a distracting effect.

Musk's actions, he argues, should be a wake-up call for the Starmer government to take back control by quietly legislating what we collectively agree to allow on social media.

Daisley says: The question we are being asked is whether we are willing to allow billionaire oligarchs to camp out on the British coast and slander our society. The idea that boycotts should be our only sanction, whether by prominent users or advertisers, is clearly nonsensical.

He adds: In the short term, Musk and other executives should be reminded of the criminal liability for their actions under existing laws. The UK’s Online Safety Act 2023 should be strengthened to come into effect immediately.

He wrote, referring to the Xs algorithm that prioritizes Musk’s own tweets: Musk may push his angry tweets to the top of your timeline, but the will of a democratically elected government should be more important than the anger of a tech mogul who is also angry.

Ofcom should have the right to demand that certain people, such as Tommy Robinson, be banned from its platforms, he argues.

He continued: Despite attempts to position freedom of the press as a philosophical creed, the reason freedom of the press is popular among tech companies is because it is simple and cheap.

The approach taken by tech companies is more about money than solid principles, as evidenced by the growing support for Trump in the San Francisco venture capital community.

We hesitated to call tech billionaires oligarchs because people like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jack Dorsey have exercised political power so gently. It’s easy and entirely possible to hold oligarchs accountable for what they allow on their platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/aug/12/elon-musk-should-face-arrest-if-he-incited-uk-rioters-says-ex-twitter-chief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos