The fight against UK inflation is not over yet, says central bank policymaker | Inflation





Britain should not think the fight to tame inflation is over, even though price inflation has eased to the central bank's target, according to the Bank of England's rate setter.

Catherine Mann, a member of the bank's monetary policy committee, said the economy's underlying price pressures remain strong, showing the central bank needs to take a firmer stance when setting interest rates.

Mann, one of four policymakers who voted against cutting UK interest rates from 5.25% to 5% this month, said services inflation was still too high to be reassuring and UK wages were rising faster than the bank had forecast.

General inflation held steady at the bank's 2% target in May and June, but official figures released Wednesday show it is expected to rise to 2.3% in July.

She said: We should not be fooled by headline inflation. Average inflation has come down to 2% due to lower energy and commodity prices, but it is still volatile and could rise again.

In an interview on the Economics Show on the Soumaya Keynes podcast aired on Monday, Mann said that while goods inflation has declined, the cost of services is rising by more than 5% annually, which is not adequate to keep core inflation at a sustainable 2%.

Mann said he was concerned that there would be an upward adjustment effect within the services sector, as prices for services have fallen only modestly, unlike prices for goods, which in some cases have fallen close to pre-pandemic levels.

She said part of the process was a desire to maintain a certain wage relationship, suggesting that the minimum wage, which went up by about 10% in April, was putting pressure on companies to raise wages further up the pay scale.

Mann said: There were a lot of new wage agreements in April of this year. There will be wage negotiations next year, and they will be related to the negotiations that just happened. So some of the people at the bottom have obviously gotten significant raises.

But those above them didn't, and they will next year, because it's important to keep relative wages in a hierarchy.

Manufacturers can also use ratcheting technology to increase prices, although Mann points out that this may take a long time to go away.

She said: Companies look at their competitors and they raise their prices a little bit. Maybe they are more efficient. They raise their prices a little bit and their competitors raise their prices too. We don't see that behavior downstream.

Mann said there would be more sustained inflation shocks globally that would affect the cost of British goods. A more unstable world would force central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer to avoid inflation rising again and destroying household living standards.

She predicted that rising transport and transportation costs would put pressure on the prices of goods produced in or transiting through conflict zones.

When asked how cautious he would be about further rate cuts on a scale of 1 to 10, Mann downgraded his rating to a 7 out of 10, down from the 10 that saw the Fed raise rates past their highest levels in 16 years.

She said the economy was stronger than expected at the start of the year, giving businesses more leverage to charge higher prices.

Official figures released on Thursday are expected to show the economy continued to recover from a recession in the three months to the end of June.

