After Britain's hottest day of the year, when will the weather get worse?

With sunny skies continuing all weekend and Monday set to be the hottest day of the year, it's no surprise that thousands of Britons are flocking to the beaches to soak up the August sun.

Unfortunately, the hot and sunny weather we have enjoyed over the past few days is expected to disappear, with the UK expected to be hit by rain, wind and cloud.

It comes after the UK Health and Safety Executive (UKHSA) issued a yellow fever warning for London, the south and east of England and a high of 34.8C was recorded in Cambridge.

People enjoy the warm weather in London's Granary Square (Jordan Pettitt/PA)(PA Wire)

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told The Independent that Britons hoping for warmer weather in the second half of August were likely to be disappointed by the dismal turn of events.

In short, the hot weather won't last, he said. The heat will be confined mainly to the far east of Britain, and temperatures won't be as high as those seen today.

Today was the hottest day since 2022 and tomorrow could see temperatures soar to 29C in East Anglia but humidity won’t be as high. Rain will fall in the west and across the Atlantic to Northern Ireland, Scotland, parts of Wales and England.

The weather is expected to change from Tuesday, with parts of the UK expected to see cloudy and rainy weather on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected on Thursday.

Mr Morgan said Thursday is expected to be the wettest day of the week, with heavy rain and wind in northern England. The winds are unlikely to cause much disruption to travel, but will be strong for this time of year due to coastal storms blowing in from the Irish Sea. Camping in north Wales and northern England will be difficult.

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton on Sunday afternoon amid this weekend's heatwave, according to West Midlands Police.

The Met Office posted on social media on Monday afternoon: Today was the hottest day of 2024, with a temperature of 34.8C recorded in Cambridge.

This is only the 11th year since 1961 that temperatures this high have been recorded.

Eight of those years have been since 2000 and six have been in the past 10 years.

Rain and wind are expected across northern England on Wednesday and Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)(PA Wire)

The hottest day of 2024 so far was Friday, July 19, when temperatures reached 31.9C in central London.

However, not all of the UK was experiencing the heatwave, with thunderstorms and heavy rain affecting parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Monday morning. Yellow weather warnings remained in place until 1pm, with the storms dispersing into the North Sea early in the afternoon.

This week's weather forecast:

Tonight and tonight:

The remaining showers and thunderstorms are clearing away, with clear weather continuing in many areas. It is still warm across the southeast, but more refreshing elsewhere. However, more cloud and rain are moving westwards into Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

tuesday:

The west is often cloudy and rainy, but Northern Ireland becomes brighter later. Elsewhere it is generally dry and sunny, with the southeast very warm.

Outlook for Wednesday through Friday:

Wednesday is mostly dry and bright. Thursday is windy and rainy. Friday is clear with a few showers. Temperatures are close to average.

