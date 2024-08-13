U.S. wholesale inflation slowed in July, a sign that price pressures continue to ease





WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale price gains slowed in July, suggesting inflationary pressures are easing further as the Federal Reserve moves closer to cutting interest rates, likely starting next month.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.1% from June to July. That was less than the 0.2% increase recorded a month earlier. And compared with a year earlier, prices rose 2.2% in July. That was the smallest such increase since March and down from the 2.7% year-over-year increase recorded in June.

The July wholesale price figures reflect a broad and steady slowdown in price increases, which hit a four-decade high in mid-2022 but are now moving closer to the Fed’s 2% inflation target. On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release the best-known measure of inflation, the consumer price index.

Tuesday's report showed prices in the country's vast services sector fell 0.2% last month, the biggest drop since March 2023. Goods prices rose 0.6%, largely because gasoline prices jumped 2.8% from June to July.

Excluding food and energy prices, which tend to fluctuate sharply from month to month, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from June and up 2.4% from July 2023. The increases were more moderate than forecasters had expected.

The producer price index can provide an early sign of where consumer inflation is headed. Economists also watch it because some of its components, including health care and financial services, are included in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, a preferred gauge of inflation for the Fed.

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said the prices that drive personal consumption spending were broadly encouraging. He noted, in particular, a slight increase in wholesale prices at doctors’ offices and hospitals. As a result, Ashworth cut his forecast for core personal consumption spending inflation in July to 1.4% from 1.8%.

Forecasters estimated Wednesday's CPI report will show consumer prices rose 0.2% from June to July, after falling 0.1% the previous month, and 3% from July 2023, according to a survey by data firm FactSet.

As Americans prepare to vote in the November presidential election, many remain upset about consumer prices, which are nearly 19% higher than before the inflation surge began in the spring of 2021. Many have blamed President Joe Biden for the situation, though it is unclear whether they will blame Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for president.

In its fight against high inflation, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, taking it to its highest level in 23 years. From 9.1% in June 2022, year-over-year consumer price inflation has fallen to 3%.

The much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report for July reinforced widespread expectations that Fed officials will begin cutting rates at their mid-September meeting to try to support the economy. The jobs report showed the unemployment rate rose for a fourth straight month to 4.3%, still healthy by historical standards but the highest level since October 2021.

Over time, a succession of rate cuts by the Fed would likely lower borrowing costs across the economy for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards, as well as corporate borrowing, and could also boost stock prices.

