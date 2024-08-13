UK charges Palestinian support group member under terrorism laws | Israel-Palestine conflict news





Members of Palestine Action are accused of breaking into and causing violence at the building of Israeli defense company Elbit.

Britain's counter-terrorism police have charged seven people with assault in connection with an incident at an Israeli defence company Elbit's building in southwest England.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Tuesday that seven people, aged between 20 and 51, had been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and trespassing in connection with the incident at the Elbit Systems building in South Gloucestershire on August 6.

The CPS said in a statement that it would submit to the court that the facts of the case suggested the offences were terrorism-related.

Palestine Action members are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London later on Tuesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the group drove a vehicle into the building, smashed through the doors and then stormed inside, violently assaulting staff.

Palestine Action has denied the allegations of violence against police and security personnel, saying the authorities have launched a smear campaign to negatively influence the outcome of the trial and pave the way for police to exercise authoritarian powers in an unjust manner.

We refuse to be cowed into committing genocide,” the statement said.

The group describes its website as aiming to dismantle Britain's complicity in Israeli apartheid.

The report added that the purpose of direct action against Elbit is to target the roots of colonial violence and genocide against the Palestinian people, and to weaken Elbit, which profits from Israel's routine killings.

Israel's largest arms manufacturer is known to supply about 85 percent of the ground and air weapons used by the military.

Elbit says on its website that its UK subsidiary employs 680 people across 16 sites and runs a range of programmes for the British military.

Since its formation in 2020, Palestine Action has forced the permanent closure of Elvitz’s Oldham factory and pressured the company to abandon its London headquarters.

The group's protests in 2022 led to the termination of a £280 million ($358 million) contract between the UK's Ministry of Defence and Elbit Systems, and several UK and European companies permanently cut ties with Elbit.

