US announces continuation of Sudan peace talks as UN warns of breaking point | Conflict News





The US envoy said negotiations to end the 15-month war will begin in Geneva on Wednesday, although the Sudanese army is not participating.

Talks aimed at ending the 15-month war in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will advance in Geneva this week, US special envoy Tom Perriello said, as the United Nations warns of a cataclysmic breaking point in Sudan.

Last month, the United States invited the warring Sudanese parties to hold ceasefire negotiations in Switzerland, more than a year after fighting began between the army and the RSF.

While the RSF has agreed to participate in US-mediated talks, Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said the military will not join the talks.

“We will not back down, we will not surrender and we will not negotiate,” al-Burhan told the troops at the time.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum on Monday, said the talks will begin on Wednesday whether the Sudanese military participates or not.

[The US special envoy] He made it clear that this would be a launch of the process and not the start of ceasefire talks. He added that several other countries and agencies were involved in the process of bringing the Sudanese army and the RSF together for talks in Geneva to end the fighting, Morgan said.

The Sudanese army has made it clear that certain conditions must be met, as has the Sudanese government. It has said it wants assurances that the Jeddah Agreement, signed between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Jeddah last year, will be implemented by the RSF.

They say they want their representation in Geneva to be that of a government and not that of the Sudanese army, which appears to be a way for the government to seek legitimacy.

On Monday, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, said she hoped talks scheduled for this week would result in solid humanitarian measures and remove obstacles blocking a ceasefire.

She described the situation in Sudan as a humanitarian catastrophe.

“We are not taking part in these talks, but I hope that they will find agreements that will allow us to increase humanitarian aid, that will allow us to have more access to the affected populations, particularly in northern Darfur, the situation is extremely worrying,” she said at a press conference at the ICRC headquarters in Geneva.

Speaking at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, she called for very concrete humanitarian measures that will help build confidence and remove some of the immediate obstacles to a ceasefire agreement.

Breaking point

At the same time, the UN migration agency has warned that Sudan is at a catastrophic breaking point, with tens of thousands of preventable deaths looming due to multiple crises.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said famine and flooding were adding to the list of challenges facing millions of people in the war-torn country, amid the world's largest displacement crisis.

Make no mistake: these conditions will persist and worsen if the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access continue, Othman Belbeisi, IOM’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement Monday.

Without an immediate, massive, coordinated global response, we risk seeing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months. We are at a breaking point, a catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point.

The war has been raging since April 2023 between the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Hemedti Dagalo.

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead, according to the UN.

According to IOM, new figures show that more than 10.7 million people are internally displaced within Sudan, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times. Meanwhile, 2.3 million people have fled to neighbouring countries.

