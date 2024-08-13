US troops lightly injured in drone attack in Syria, Pentagon says





Several U.S. service members were lightly injured in a one-sided drone attack in Syria on Friday, and a few were being transported for further evaluation, the Pentagon said Monday.

“Several U.S. and coalition personnel were treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. Others are being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries out of an abundance of caution,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters Monday.

The Pentagon did not say how many personnel were injured or transported when asked.

The drone targeted the Rumalyn landing zone in Syria, where U.S. forces and those of its partners in the international coalition against ISIS are located. U.S. Central Command is still assessing the damage, but initial assessments show minor damage to a range of facilities, Ryder said Monday.

The attack is the second in a week to injure U.S. personnel serving in the coalition aimed at defeating ISIS.

Days earlier, a rocket attack on Al-Asad air base in Iraq wounded four U.S. service members and a contractor. Three of the five were evacuated to a hospital in Germany with non-life-threatening injuries for further evaluation, according to a defense official.

The Pentagon has not identified the perpetrators of the two attacks, but in the past, attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have been carried out by Iranian-backed militias. The number of attacks increased after October 7, when the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

Since October, U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria and Jordan have been attacked more than 180 times, according to the Pentagon, but there has been a relative lull since February until recent weeks.

During a trip earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “I don't see a return to the situation we had a few months ago, not yet. And we'll certainly keep an eye on that situation. The safety and protection of our troops is really, really important to me.”

There are about 900 US troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.

More from Eleanor Watson

Eleanor Watson is a CBS News reporter covering the Pentagon.

