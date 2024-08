According to Sky News, prison services across England and Wales are also beginning to feel the impact of the UK riots, with prisons experiencing capacity shortages.

In the past 24 hours, police have reportedly placed about 400 people on court lists, many of whom are believed to have been detained. This will put significant pressure on prison space.

This service currently has less than 700 vacancies in the Men's lot. Anything less than 300 is considered “operational trouble.”

The government has pledged more than 500 new prison spaces in recent weeks to handle and house people sentenced for violence and rioting, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged “swift justice”. But the new prisons are not yet available.

As of Monday, 927 people have been arrested in connection with the riots, 466 of whom have been charged.

Last week the prison service was coping, and it is still doing so now.

Because of the summer holidays, the courts are generally quieter than other months in August. That helps, but earlier this week I noticed a lot of tension within the service.

On Monday, the Prison Wardens Association wrote a letter to its members, shared with Sky News, condemning the violence but expressing concern about the impact it will have on an already crippled criminal justice system.

The report provided feedback to individual governors, saying the impacts of such a surge could take days or weeks to peak, and expressed concerns about overcrowding and other “limitations,” including staffing shortages and violence.

A new system to release certain prisoners early will be implemented from September 10, with around 5,500 people set to be released. The “automatic release point” will be reduced from 50% to 40% of sentence served, allowing prisoners to serve the remainder of their sentences freely.

Certain prisoners, such as those sentenced for sexual or violent crimes, will be excluded, but this will significantly reduce the number of prisoners in prison.

But as of Monday, a source close to the prison service said, “September suddenly feels like a very distant future.”

“The government has secured more than 500 new prison spaces ahead of schedule to ensure there is room for everyone involved in the recent chaos and violence,” a Justice Department spokesperson said.

