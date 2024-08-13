Site of deadliest mass shooting in US history demolished despite objections





SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas Crews on Monday demolished a Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen worshipers in 2017, using heavy machinery to level the small building even after some families sought to preserve the scene of the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history.

Last month, a judge allowed First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs to demolish the sanctuary where the attack took place, which until now had been kept as a memorial. Church members voted in 2021 to tear it down, but some families in the community of fewer than 1,000 people have filed a lawsuit in hopes of getting a new vote on the building’s fate.

Authorities put the death toll in the Nov. 5, 2017, shooting at 26, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. After the shooting, the interior of the sanctuary was painted white and chairs bearing the names of those killed were placed inside. A new church was completed for the congregation about a year and a half after the shooting.

John Riley, an 86-year-old church member, watched in sadness and disappointment as the long arm of a yellow excavator swung a heavy claw into the building repeatedly.

The devil won, Riley said, I wouldn't be the man I am without this church.

He said he would pray that God would punish those who started the demolition.

It was God's house, not theirs, Riley said.

For many in the community, the shrine was a place of solace.

Terrie Smith, president of the Sutherland Springs Community Association, has visited the place often over the years, calling it a place of comfort for those lost there. Among those killed in the shooting were a woman who was like Ward's daughter, Smith, and her two daughters, ages 7 and 5.

On Monday, Smith witnessed the demolition of the memorial shrine.

I'm sad, angry, hurt, she said.

Workers continue demolition of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Eric Gay/AP

In early July, a Texas judge granted a temporary restraining order requested by some families. But another judge later denied a request to extend that order, prompting the demolition. In court filings, the church’s attorneys called the structure a constant and painful reminder.

The church's lawyers argued it was within its rights to tear down the memorial, while the attorney for the families who filed the lawsuit said they were simply hoping to get a new vote.

“This is a very dark day for us,” said Amber Holder, a church member who was a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

She said she was not at the ceremony on the day of the shooting but arrived shortly afterward. As a teenager, she was taken in by the family of the pastor, whose 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, was among the victims.

Holder said the church has become a piece of history and the scars on the building from that day, including bullet holes, are a powerful reminder of what happened.

If we tear it down, nothing good will come of it, Holder said.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs alleged that some church members were wrongfully removed from the church's membership rolls before the vote. In a court filing, the church denied the allegations in the complaint.

A woman who answered the phone at the church Monday said she had no comment, then hung up.

The man who opened fire at the church, Devin Patrick Kelley, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being chased by bystanders and crashing his car. Investigators said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute between Kelley and his mother-in-law, who sometimes attended services at the church but was not there the day of the shooting.

Across the United States, communities are grappling with what will happen to the sites of mass shootings. Last month, demolition began on the three-story building where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, it was torn down and replaced.

Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York, and the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where racist mass shootings occurred, have both reopened. In Colorado, Columbine High School still stands, though its library, where most of the victims were killed, has been replaced.

In Texas, officials closed Robb Elementary School in Uvalde after the 2022 shooting and plan to demolish the school.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/site-deadliest-church-shooting-us-history-torn-objections-rcna166330 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos