Rachel Reeves is urging UK regulators to demonstrate they are taking their duty to protect cities' competitiveness seriously, as the Treasury raises concerns about the launch of a new anti-fraud regime in the autumn.

Reeves told the Financial Times that he had pressed the city watchdog to show what steps it was actually taking to achieve its secondary objective of promoting growth and competitiveness, in addition to protecting consumers.

The initial conflict is likely to be sparked by a decision by the independent payments regulator that will force banks to pay fraud victims up to $415,000 in claims from October 7.

The move has raised alarm bells in the banking and fintech sectors. Treasury insiders told the FT that officials have been talking to regulators about the timing of the move. We are asking whether this is a reasonable deadline.

PSR said it had consulted extensively on the measure and was working closely with industry to ensure timely and effective implementation.

He added that competition and consumer and business protection are closely linked.

“We are putting pressure on regulators to show that they are serious about competitiveness in the financial services sector,” Reeves said during a visit to New York last week.

She added that one of her promises was to review the rulebook to eliminate unnecessary or redundant provisions, and that she was determined to do so.

The previous Conservative government introduced secondary duties on regulators to promote growth in the Financial Services Act 2023.

Both Reeves and former Conservative chancellor Jeremy Hunt agreed that some decisions made by city regulators appeared to show a neglect of this duty.

One area of ​​concern for both Labour and Conservatives is the PSR compensation rule for Approved Push Payment (APP) fraud, where victims are tricked into sending money from their own bank account to a fraudster.

Consumer groups have said greater protections for victims are urgently needed. Britons lost £460m to APP fraud last year, according to trade body UK Finance.

To address this issue, the PSR ruled last year that banks and payment companies must pay up to $415,000 in fraud losses starting in October.

The city fears the measure will allow fraudsters to pose as victims to illegally collect compensation, and that the costs will disproportionately harm small digital businesses.

In May, Conservative cities minister Beam Afolami told the FT there were serious problems with the rules. PSR chief Chris Helmsley resigned from the watchdog the following week.

Treasury officials are discussing whether the PSR and Oct. 7 deadline are feasible, but bank officials are concerned that regulators will stick to that date.

The department is currently focusing on lowering the refund limit by 415,000 and accelerating the review period for the impact of the rule from one year to six months, an official said.

The FT reported in June that Labour wanted tech companies to share some of the burden of compensating victims of online fraud.

Other regulators, including the Financial Conduct Authority and the Competition and Accountability Authority, have also been under pressure to do more to promote the UK as an attractive place to do business.

The Treasury's concerns about the FCA's approach were raised earlier this year when Hunt was chancellor, following a plan by the authority to name companies under investigation before any wrongdoing was discovered.

At a parliamentary finance committee hearing in May, FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said the regulator would take its time to address the backlash against the proposals and get things right.

The FCA highlighted a document released last month outlining how the regulator plans to achieve its competitiveness targets. Rathi said the FCA was firmly committed to the new targets.

Reeves is expected to address the issue in his Mansion House speech to senior city officials in the autumn, which will focus on the need for financial services to be a key driver of the Labour government's growth agenda.

“I believe our financial services sector is vital to the UK economy, but we need to remain competitive in a very competitive environment,” Reeves said.

Whether we list our company in New York or move our US bank to another European capital, we risk losing business.

