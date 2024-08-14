The Most Distracting Song Choices From It Ends With Us Soundtracks





It Ends With Us doesn’t do subtlety. Visually, it’s defined by sequined gowns and star Blake Lively’s gigantic red perm. Lively’s character, a florist named Lily Blossom Bloom, says the film’s title out loud twice. But a big-screen adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel is no place to look for or listen for nuance. The needle drops of the soundtrack are used as narration, often conveying Lily’s emotional state more vividly than the script. If you run to the bathroom during a key scene, don’t worry—a track from Spotify’s Sad Girl Autumn playlist will catch you when you return.

Hoover’s book, which is loosely based on her own experiences of domestic violence growing up, was met with equal parts praise and derision when it was released in 2016. Some readers praised the author’s handling of difficult subjects, while others argued that the story romanticized abusive relationships. While the film’s script is a bit more gracefully crafted than Hoover’s novel, its soundtrack is not. And while some of those musical cues may flirt with glamorizing the heavy topics at hand, the real risk here is taking the audience out of the film entirely.

The song choices in It Ends With Us are all so literal that it’s hard to pick which one might be the most distracting. Is it the one that plays as the people on screen start acting out the lyrics? The one sung by the main actors’ mega-famous best friend? Maybe it’s the one about being devoured like smoked cowhide? We’ve sorted them all, ranking them from least to most distracting, as a sort of guide for those with short attention spans. Consider this a service to Sorry, Where Was I? That’s right. You’ve been warned.

How to use it? Ethel Cain's 2022 cover of Britney Spears' Everytime accompanies the end credits of the film after Lily has sorted things out with her estranged husband, Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni, also the film's director) and gotten back together with her teenage love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar). Ryle is a guy whose violent anger issues have caused him to lose Lily, and so Cain sings, My weakest caused you pain. Why we end this film with Ryle's point of view is anyone's guess.

How distracting is it? After two hours and ten minutes, the movie is now over, so technically there's not much left to distract us. That makes this needle drop the least egregious offender, about as distracting as trying to type an important email with a paper cut.

How to use it? In one of the most tense scenes in the entire film, Ryle pins Lily to the ground and kisses her aggressively as she begs him to stop. It’s hard to watch, but all that tension is drained from the film when Aldous Harding’s Horizon kicks in. Lily seeks refuge in Atlas’s apartment, and he cleans her wounds while Harding sings, Let me put some water in the bowl for your wounds, baby. This one is so obvious it might as well be a freckle.

How distracting is it? The song doesn't completely take you out of the story, it's just weird to see the actors on screen reenacting Harding's lyrics. You can get through it if you focus, the same way you resist a free sample of aged gouda when you're trying to rush in and out of Trader Joe's.

How to use it? The song’s soaring melodies are perfectly suited to a long shot of the Boston skyline. They’re less appropriate, though, as a gentle illustration of a troubled relationship. Lily discovers that Atlas not only lives in the same town as her, but he also runs one of the city’s best new restaurants, where Lily’s best friend Allysa (Jenny Slate) announces her pregnancy. “My rose garden dreams are ripping at the seams,” Del Rey wails as Lily, sporting a poorly hidden black eye, is torn between men.

How entertaining is it? The song will instantly make you forget about pregnant Jenny Slate and transport you back to 2012, when everyone was mad at Del Rey for romanticizing the same issues as Hoover's book. But the music is at least in sync with what's happening in the movie. And, hey, at least they didn't go for ultraviolence.

How do you use it? The familiar coos of this Swift Folklore track are heard over a drone shot of autumnal Maine, as if Swift were stipulating that her song could only be used in a scene that fits Folklore’s woodsy aesthetic. Swift has said that My Tears Ricochet is about an embittered tormentor who shows up at the funeral of his fallen object of obsession. So the song is used in a scene where Lily’s tormentor begs his wife to come home. I can go anywhere I want, but not home, Swift sings in the song’s bridge, which plays softly in the background of this conversation.

How distracting is it? If you were truly transported by the drama unfolding before you, Swift's song suddenly reminds you that you're watching a movie with Blake Lively, and Blake Lively is the kind of star who has very famous friends like Taylor Swift. It's pretty disturbing, functioning as a Josie and the Pussycats-style subliminal message to buy into every variation of folklore.

How to use it? Another Ethel Cain needle falls during a scene where Lily looks out over the city from a rooftop, thoughtfully contemplating her father's past pugnacity. Cue Cain's song about an abusive relationship that ends with her narrator cannibalized and Ryle rushing to the roof and kicking a chair in anger.

How entertaining is that? Show me someone who can stay focused on what's happening on screen while Ethel Cain sings about being devoured like smoked beef hide and I'll show you a liar.

How to use it? Love the Hell Out of You blares out loud in the final frames of It Ends With Us as Lily and Atlas share a triumphant kiss. It’s so powerful that we have no choice but to believe what the movie tells us: Atlas is going to love her like crazy! Lily escaped her attacker, it ended with her! But we, the audience, are assaulted by the strongest song ever made.

How entertaining is it? This song feels like a jolt of fear just before the credits roll. It's as loud and entertaining as Lively's four children will surely be as she watches the Oscar nominations in early January, fingers crossed.

How does it work? Some couples get hooked on Islands in the Stream when they get their hands on a pair of karaoke microphones, but not Ryle and Lily! These young fools line up to hear Fatboy Slim's 1998 hit, and we get to watch every second of it. The song alternates between diegetic and non-diegetic, so we're never quite sure if this rom-com karaoke scene is about to end or if we're stuck in an endless loop, doomed to watch these characters duet forever. In between shots of them singing, Ryle lavishes love on Lily, praising her appropriately.

How distracting is this? As distracting as remembering that Rita Ora finally got a #1 hit (on the dance charts) with a cover of this song in 2023.

How to use it? Bananas and Avocadoes’ 2011 cover of Birdy’s tender Bon Ivers song about coming to terms with a failed relationship is apt for a flashback in which a young Lily (Isabela Ferrer) rolls around in the sheets with young Atlas (Alex Neustaedter). The song feels all the more maudlin when Lily’s father breaks down her door and throws Atlas to the ground, beating him nearly to death. It’s a heartbreaking moment and the emotional climax of the film, and then suddenly it’s as if Lively, Hoover, Bon Iver, and Birdy are all talking to you at once, reminding you that this scene takes place in the early 2010s.

How distracting is this? It becomes impossible to focus on the drama at hand when you realize you can’t remember the last time you willingly listened to Bon Iver. Is this what the people at Kamala’s rally were feeling?

