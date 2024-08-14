Austin orders additional naval assets to Middle East amid rising tensions > U.S. Department of Defense > Defense Department News





Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered additional naval assets to the Middle East to bolster the United States' commitment to Israel's defense amid escalating regional tensions, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters today.

Austin sent the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jets, and the USS Georgia ballistic-missile submarine to the Central Command region, Ryder said.

The order came following a phone call Sunday between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“[During the call, Austin] reiterated the United States' commitment to take all possible measures to defend Israel and [also] “He noted the strengthening of the posture and capabilities of U.S. military forces throughout the Middle East in light of hostile regional tensions,” Ryder said.

Ryder added that the additional naval assets will complement the capabilities provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which is already operating in the region.

“These adjustments to the U.S. military posture are designed to improve the protection of U.S. forces, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure that the United States is prepared to respond to a variety of contingencies,” Ryder said.

Asked if the Defense Department had any specific information about an imminent attack in the region, Ryder said he would not speculate on such a matter.

“I think the point here,” Ryder responded, “is that we recognize the tensions in the region. We do everything we can to deter aggression, deter conflict. [and] prevent this from becoming a wider war, while ensuring that we have the necessary capabilities in the region to be able to protect our own forces [and] “We will also defend Israel if it is attacked.”

During Sunday's phone call, Austin and Gallant also discussed Israel's operations in Gaza, including the importance of mitigating harm to civilians, making progress toward a cease-fire, securing the release of hostages and deterring aggression by other countries throughout the region, Ryder said.

Ryder also discussed an attack on U.S. and coalition service members by an unmanned aerial system in Syria last Friday.

“Military officials are still assessing the damage, although they have commended the rapid and effective preventative measures that helped contain the drones,” Ryder said, adding that while no one was seriously injured in the attack, several U.S. and coalition personnel were treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

