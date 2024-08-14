Blue Sky: Social media site reports surge in new UK users after Elon Musk’s riot remarks | Science & Technology News





Social media platform Blue Sky has recently revealed a surge in its subscriber base in the UK.

After X owner Elon Musk made controversial comments about the UK riots, several influential figures, including Home Secretary Jess Phillips, have announced they will leave the platform or scale back their usage.

According to Blue Sky, overall activity on accounts in the UK has increased by 60%, and several MPs have recently joined the platform.

“Hi everyone… another potential alternative to that other place…” Labour MP Louise Atkinson wrote in her first post on the platform on Monday.

Musk has been accused of exacerbating tensions following days of far-right riots in Britain last month, fuelled by online misinformation surrounding the murder of three girls in northern England.

He has clashed with the Prime Minister after posting that civil war in Britain was “inevitable”, sparking calls for the government to speed up legislation to regulate online content.

“For five of the last seven days, the UK has had the most Bluesky subscribers of any country,” Bluesky said in a statement on Monday.

What is Blue Sky?

BlueSky is one of many apps that have been looking for a replacement for X since Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company in late 2022.

The platform was founded by former Twitter founder Jack Dorsey while he was working at the social media giant.

The format is similar to X, a familiar timeline format, but designed to be more transparent so that people outside the company can see how it's being built and what's being developed.

According to data from digital market intelligence firm Similarweb, Bluesky had about 688,568 monthly active users in July, compared to X's baseline of 76.9 million.

