US Authorizes $20 Billion in Arms Sales to Israel as Atrocities Continue in Gaza | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News





New arms transfers approved as Israel bombs Gaza and braces for expected retaliatory strikes from Iran and Hezbollah.

The United States has approved an additional $20 billion in arms transfers to Israel, despite concerns that Israeli forces regularly violate international law in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The State Department announced Tuesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had approved the arms sale, which includes Boeing-made F-15 fighter jets, advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, or AMRAAMs, 120mm tank munitions and high-explosive mortars and tactical vehicles.

Some equipment, including more than 50 combat aircraft, could take years to deliver, while equipment such as 33,000 tank shells and up to 50,000 high-explosive mortar rounds could arrive soon.

The United States is committed to Israel's security, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to help Israel develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability, the State Department said.

Regarding the tank cartridges, the US said the sale would improve Israel's ability to confront current and future enemy threats, strengthen its territorial defenses and serve as a deterrent to regional threats.

The announcement comes as Israel braces for an expected response from Iran and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group after the assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials, which have raised concerns about the possibility of a regional war.

The United States has said it is working to avoid such an escalation. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that an Iranian response could be avoided if a ceasefire deal is reached to end the war in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed nearly 40,000 people, mostly women and children, razed entire neighborhoods and blocked humanitarian aid deliveries.

Critics have called on the Biden administration to halt arms transfers to Israel, alleging that they make the United States complicit in the destruction of Gaza and provide a key source of leverage that the administration has refused to exploit in its efforts to secure a cease-fire deal to end the war, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted will continue.

Reports that Israeli forces systematically violate international law and commit abuses such as torture have also failed to stop the flow of weapons, despite requirements under US law that military units credibly accused of gross human rights violations be deprived of all support.

Speaking at the United Nations on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said her country's goal in the region was to lower the temperature.

This starts with reaching an immediate ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages in Gaza. We must cross the finish line, she told the UN Security Council.

Pour gasoline on the fire

Tarek Khalil, a Palestinian human rights activist, said the United States had the power to force Israel to sign a ceasefire agreement in Gaza by withholding weapons.

Instead, the United States is adding fuel to a fire that could engulf millions of people in the region, said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy national director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a civil rights and Muslim advocacy group.

The increasingly unhinged Israeli government has repeatedly demonstrated that it intends not only to continue its brutal genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, but also to provoke a broader regional war, he said.

It is time for the Biden administration to wake up and face the reality: the Israeli government is not a rational actor, it is not an ally, and it is trying to drag our nation into all-out war.

Josh Paul, who resigned from the State Department last year in protest over Gaza policies, said Israel had given the United States no reason to believe it was moving away from abject brutality.

Authorizing billions of dollars in new arms transfers effectively gives Israel carte blanche to continue its atrocities in Gaza and escalate the conflict in Lebanon, said Paul, who now works for the Middle East human rights organization Dawn.

