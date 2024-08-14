



Britain's annual inflation rate rose to 2.2% last month for the first time since December, as domestic energy prices fell less than in July 2023.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the Government's preferred cost of living measure has risen again, two months after it was pushed back below the Bank of England's 2% target.

Although the bank and the city had expected the increase to be slightly smaller than expected at 2.3%.

Prices fell 0.2% in July, helped by lower hotel rates, but this was smaller than the 0.4% decline in July 2023, when energy prices fell sharply, pushing up the overall inflation rate.

ONS chief economist Grant Fichtner said: Inflation rose slightly in July, as domestic energy costs fell but by a smaller amount than a year earlier. This was partly offset by lower hotel costs in July after strong growth in June.

Core inflation, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, rose 3.3% in July, down from 3.5% in June. Inflation in the services sector, closely watched by bank rate setters, fell to 5.2% from 5.7% last month.

The decline in service-sector inflation was mainly due to lower hotel prices, which fell 6.4% in July compared with a year earlier rise of 8.2%.

Martin Sartorius, chief economist at the employers' lobby group the CBI, said: Inflation falling short of the Bank of England's expectations would be seen as a positive sign that price pressures on households and businesses are normalising.

Today's data will provide some support to the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee's assurances that domestic price pressures are unlikely to prevent a sustainable return to the 2 percent target.

The Bank of Korea said earlier this month that it expects its consumer price index inflation measure to continue to rise, peaking at around 2.75 percent before declining again.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Darren Jones said: The new government is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge we have inherited. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. That is why we are taking the tough decisions now to rebuild Britain by fixing the foundations of our economy and making every corner of the country a better place.

The ONS figures are in line with a report from think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which found poorer UK households faced much higher food price inflation than richer ones during the peak of the cost-of-living crisis between 2021 and 2023.

According to the ONS, food and non-alcoholic drink prices are set to rise by 1.5% in the year to July 2024, the same as in the year to June.

The June figure is the joint lowest annual growth rate since October 2021 (1.3%), but the first time the annual growth rate has not fallen since March 2023, according to the ONS.

