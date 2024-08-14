US Navy Prepares for Prolonged Middle East Conflict





Tensions with Iran have escalated rapidly as the Middle East braces for possible fallout from a broader conflict, and the United States continues to deploy assets in the Middle East to ensure the protection of U.S. forces and its regional allies.

On August 2, Detachment IIA of Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, based in Bahrain, embarked on the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). At least two MH-53Es from HM-15 made a stop in the United Arab Emirates before heading to the Roosevelt’s position in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 70 kilometers east of the United Arab Emirates. This was one of several operations being conducted by the U.S. Navy as the United States prepares for the possibility of an attack on U.S. and allied forces in the region.

HM-15 is the U.S. Navy's only MH-53E squadron following the deactivation of its sister unit, HM-14, in 2023. It maintains permanent detachments worldwide, providing Navy forces with additional aircraft for VIP transport, vertical onboard delivery (VOD), and airborne mine countermeasures (AMCM) missions.

MH-53Es are typically deployed on amphibious assault ships and amphibious landing docks, with very limited instances of deployments on aircraft carriers. The last publicly known instance of an MH-53E embarking on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier was in 2018, when an HM-15 MH-53E embarked on the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during routine carrier readiness exercises.

(April 23, 2018) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Joshua Solo watches as an MH-53E Sea Dragon from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14 lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The ship is underway to conduct routine training exercises to maintain the carrier's readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brooke Macchietto)

The primary mission of the MH-53E Sea Dragon is airborne mine countermeasures (AMCM), with a secondary role of vertical on-board drop (VOD) and VIP transport. Its main feature is the Mk 105 mine-clearing sled which is towed in the water behind the helicopter to trigger mines.

The MH-53E is also equipped with the A/N37U-1 Mine Sweeping System used to cut mine lines, the Mk104 Acoustic Mine Sweeping System used to trigger mines by mimicking the acoustic signatures of ships, the AN/AQS-14(V)1 High-Resolution Towed Sonar Detection System used to locate and identify mines, and the AN/AES-1 Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS) which uses lasers to map underwater objects.

Compared to the MH-60S Knighthawk, a helicopter common to Carrier Air Wings, the MH-53E Sea Dragon has a more diverse capability set with the ability to destroy or disable more mines per sortie. This deployment provides much-needed additional capabilities to the Roosevelt CSG in the event of a mine threat, including from Houthi forces in Yemen and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

An MH-53 Sea Dragon from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 attached to USS Anchorage (LPD 23) controls a Mk-105 magnetic mine-sweeping sled during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2014. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Lindsay Lewis/Released) Additional U.S. Navy assets deployed to the Middle East

The deployment of the mine-sweeping helicopters was followed by the forward deployment of VFA-25, a squadron of F/A-18Es previously embarked on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, an operation aimed at bolstering U.S. forces tasked with defending against a potential Iranian attack targeting regional allies. The deployments of the MH-53E Sea Dragons and F/A-18E Super Hornets are both a move to better protect U.S. allies and forces in the region.

In a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to expedite its transit to the 5th Fleet area of ​​operations. The USS Abraham Lincoln is aboard Air Wing 9, an Air Wing of the Future (AWOTF) that deploys advanced weapons and technologies, including the F-35C Lightning II and the AN/ALQ-249 next-generation jammer, which Naval News reported here.

Lincoln departed Naval Base Guam on August 8 after a scheduled four-day port visit, joined by three escorts from Destroyer Squadron 21 (DESRON 21); USS OKane (DDG 77), USS Spruance (DDG 111), and USS Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121). USS Spruance (DDG 111) departed Saipan to join CSG-3 simultaneously. The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is scheduled to take over from the Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in approximately two weeks.

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) sails into Guam alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

A Ticonderoga-class cruiser, USS Lake Erie (CG 70), has also deployed with CSG Theodore Roosevelt but has not accompanied the carrier to the 5th Fleet area of ​​operations. It recently trained with Philippine, Canadian and Australian navies as part of a quadrilateral maritime cooperation activity. USS Lake Erie may join CSG Lincoln as the strike group transits the western Pacific.

“Secretary Austin has directed the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to expedite its transit to the Central Command area of ​​responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. In addition, the Secretary has directed the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) to transit to the Central Command area.”

Transcript of the phone call between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, provided by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

A second aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), is in the final days of a pre-deployment COMPUTEX and is ready to deploy to the 5th Fleet area of ​​operations with USS Abraham Lincoln.

Navy aviators signal an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, from the landing signal platform on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 1. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to complete integrated naval combat training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

The U.S. Navy's preparation for conflict will continue in the coming days, with additional assets being sent to the region. The United States does not view conflict as inevitable, but sees the current crisis as a possible catalyst for a regional war. Additional diplomatic efforts are underway between Iran and the United States to try to resolve the current crisis, but the U.S. Navy is preparing for any eventuality.

