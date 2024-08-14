Google Pixel 9 available for pre-order now: Includes Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold





Support truly independent journalism

Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds those in power accountable and exposes the truth.

Every donation counts, whether it's $5 or $50.

Help us deliver journalism without agenda.

Learn more

Google officially unveiled its new Pixel 9 series phones at its annual Made by Google event in Mountain View, California.

The Pixel 9 starts at $799, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL start at $999, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,749. All four Pixel 9 phones are available for pre-order starting today.

All three non-folding Pixel 9 Folds this year have been redesigned. In the Pixel 8, the full-width camera bar that ran across the entire phone and touched both sides of the frame has been reconfigured into a traditional floating camera island.

Google says the phones are twice as durable as the previous-generation Pixels, and that each phone will receive seven years of security and feature updates.

While the hardware leaked online ahead of the official announcement, there were some surprises when it came to the Pixel 9 software. With artificial intelligence being all the rage in 2024, Gemini AI naturally made headlines.

Read more: Everything we know about the Pixel Watch 3

The new Tensor G4 chipset not only delivers performance and efficiency improvements, but is also designed around Gemini Nano’s on-device AI and multimodal interactions with Google. That means the AI ​​won’t just use text. Instead, you can share photos, audio, and voices with Gemini.

Gemini’s capabilities have also expanded. With your permission, the AI ​​can now access your inbox, calendar, Google Drive, and more to provide you with more useful responses. Google gave examples of taking a picture of a festival poster and asking Gemini if ​​it’s free on that date. Or finding your resume and asking it to summarize it into a short personal statement with a single command.

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a free year of Google One AI Premium, Google's paid membership that includes Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, Nest Aware, and Fitbit Premium to help you take full advantage of your phone's features.

Open image in gallery

Pixel 9 Pro XL made of porcelain and Pixel 9 Pro made of hazel (Google)

The more advanced Pixel 9 Pro comes in two sizes for the first time: a 6.3-inch version that's similar in size to the Pixel 8, and a 6.8-inch version, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, that's similar in size to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Aside from screen size and battery size, the two phones have identical specs, so you don't have to choose between the best Pixel phone and a cheaper Pixel phone.

Both phones use a triple-lens camera array with a 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide lenses, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The selfie camera gets a big upgrade this year with a 42MP sensor, a wider 103-degree field of view, and 30% higher light sensitivity for improved performance and better front-facing photos.

Google says it has rebuilt the entire camera and image processing system around artificial intelligence, calling it the first AI-powered camera, which is in line with the AI-centric keynote presentation you might expect. More on that later.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL get an upgrade to 16GB of RAM and run on the latest Tensor G4 processor. Charging speeds have also been improved, with the Pixel 9 Pro able to charge up to 70% in just 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come in four colors—Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz—and feature soft-touch matte glass backs and glossy metal frames. They’re available for pre-order starting August 13.

Pre-order now

Open image in gallery

Pixel 9 in Obsidian color (Google)

The cheaper Pixel 9 doesn't have a telephoto lens like the Pixel 9 Pro, but it does have the same 50MP primary sensor and 48MP ultra-wide sensor as the more advanced phones this year.

The 48MP ultra-wide lens is the most significant upgrade here, a significant improvement over the 12MP lens found on the standard Pixel 8. This upgrade brings a 110% improvement in light sensitivity. The front-facing camera also gets autofocus this year, which should result in sharper image quality in selfies and video calls.

Google says the display is 35 percent brighter. Battery life has also been improved, lasting 20 percent longer during active use and 25 percent longer when the screen is off.

Like the rest of the lineup, the base Pixel 9’s design has been updated to thin the bezels and make it more evenly thin on all sides. The flatter design uses a smooth matte metal finish around the frame and a glossy glass back. The phone comes in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. Pre-orders for the Pixel 9 begin on August 13.

Pre-order now

Open image in gallery

Pixel 9 Pro Fold made of ceramic (Google)

Google released its first folding phone, the Pixel Fold, last year. Although it had some rough edges, the Pixel Fold still makes it to our list of the best folding phones of 2024.

This year, the phone was (somewhat awkwardly) rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and launched alongside the Pixel 9 lineup. Google touts it as the thinnest foldable available in the Western market, while also having the largest screen of any phone, combining a massive 8-inch internal display with a 6.3-inch external display.

Like the rest of the Pixel 9 family, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has thinner, more uniform bezels. A number of software improvements also take advantage of the phone’s unique form factor, such as YouTube Multi-View, which lets you watch up to four sports live streams at once.

Pre-order now

Voucher Code

Click the links below to find out the latest deals on mobile phones and other tech products.

Looking for a new smartphone? We've rounded up the best phones from Apple, Samsung, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/phones-accessories/google-pixel-9-series-pre-order-b2593970.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos