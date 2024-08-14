US police officer charged with shooting pregnant woman





A police officer accused of shooting a pregnant woman in Ohio has been charged with her murder.

Ta'Kiya Young, 21, was about 25 weeks pregnant at the time of her death last August. Her unborn daughter also died in the police shooting.

On Tuesday, a Columbus grand jury found enough evidence to indict Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb on charges of murder, manslaughter and assault.

Body camera video of the fatal encounter, released last year, showed police trying to stop Ms Young from fleeing so they could question her about an alleged shoplifting incident.

In the video, she appears to be walking toward the officer who fired the fatal shot as he orders her to get out of the car.

Investigators said Young was suspected of stealing alcohol from a Kroger grocery store.

Mr. Grubb's lawyers say he fired in self-defense.

“If one views the facts through the eyes of a reasonable police officer, the evidence will show that our client’s actions were justified, when there is video evidence showing that Officer Grubb was struck by a moving vehicle,” said his attorneys Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens.

The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) union on Tuesday called the indictment “politically motivated.”

“We are committed to defending an impartial justice system that focuses on truth and facts, not politics,” said chapter president Brian Steel.

“Like all law enforcement officers, Officer Grubb had to make a split-second decision, a reality all too familiar to those who serve to protect our communities,” he also said, adding that decisions were often made under “extreme pressure and often in life-threatening situations.”

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said in a video statement that he is immediately beginning a disciplinary process in which he will review the facts and then decide what action to take against the officer.

“I want to be very clear: We make no judgment on whether Officer Grubb acted properly. We have not seen the evidence,” Chief Belford said.

A lawyer representing Ms Young's family, Sean Walton, called the arrest “a solemn victory in the quest for justice” and “another symbol of the urgent need for reform of police conduct and accountability”.

“The actions that led to TaKiya’s death – the unnecessary aggression, the chilling orders that amounted to obey or die – were there for all of us to observe with terrible clarity,” he said.

Young's grandmother, Nadine Young, told CBS News that the past year has been very difficult for the family, including Young's two young sons.

“It was a real agony, like a whirlwind of suffering and pain,” she said.

Video of the Aug. 24, 2023, encounter shows the two officers speaking with Ms. Young for about a minute before the shot was fired.

The two officers were in the parking lot on an unrelated call.

Mrs Young was the mother of two boys aged six and three. She was due to give birth in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr40207zvd6o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos