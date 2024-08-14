The rumors of drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldonis are laughable.





If there’s anything I love more than a bad movie, it’s a bad movie with a story. This is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s soulless, best-selling novel It Ends With Us , starring Blake Lively (who also produced it) and Justin Baldoni (who also produced and directed it). The details of the film are almost incidental to the details of the alleged mini-feud that seems to be emerging through the film’s promotion: Most of the cast, as social media users with plenty of free time have observed, have unfollowed Baldoni on Instagram and have been completely avoiding press questions about her. The most dominant rumor so far is that Baldoni was roughed up by Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds during the film’s post-production. Others speculate that Baldoni made Lively feel uncomfortable on set and that the rest of the cast sided with the Go Piss Girl in solidarity.

Both versions of reality are perfectly plausible: On the one hand, Lively (along with her husband) is a Hollywood power broker and one of the film’s producers. On the other, the men. But after watching It Ends With Us, I’m less curious about who the real owner of this movie is and more curious about why anyone would want to own it in the first place. Perhaps Baldoni should consider the rumors that Lively has taken over as a blessing: he can live in a world where this movie isn’t his doing.

I'm going to spoil the ending of this movie for you now, because it sucks: Blake plays Lily Blossom Bloom (I know), a young woman who is about to open her own flower shop (I know) called Lily Blooms, which is stupid, because Lily Blooms is right there. The movie alternates between teenage Lily (ably played by an underused Isabela Ferrer) sleeping with her first love (who also happens to be homeless?) and adult Lily and her relationship with her husband, Ryle. Ryle is probably named that way because he's easily taken advantage of by Ryle for nothing – much of the movie is about him physically abusing his wife for burning eggs or because he's jealous of the guy she dated in high school. (If you're getting the impression that I'm dismissive of domestic violence, I assure you I'm not. This movie is largely divorced from reality.)

Throughout the film, Ryle slaps Lily, pushes her down a flight of stairs, sexually assaults her, and then tries to rip off a tattoo she got in honor of her first love. (The film is somewhat restrained, with the violence creatively hidden from the audience, showing us no more than we absolutely need to see.) She gets pregnant, leaves her husband, names her baby after the brother Ryle accidentally killed as a child (the supposed cause of her anger issues), and files for divorce. It’s a grueling ordeal, a Gucci Bloom-laced domestic violence awareness campaign with a main character who feels like she was written by three preteen girls guessing what men might like in a woman. Lily, apparently allergic to a hairbrush, flies into manic dream girl mode before finally finding the strength to move on after giving birth to a baby girl.

I went to see the movie last night at a suburban Alberta theater with my 70-year-old mother, who is a Hoover fan. The shelves in my childhood home, once filled exclusively with novels about people of color, are now filled with paperback novels about white female desire. As we sat down in our seats, the 16-year-old girls in the row behind us raised their fists in solidarity. “We’re done,” they said. My mother, who has never had anything in common with a teenage girl in her life, despite supposedly having been one, gave them a broad smile.

You know how mortifying it is to watch a movie with your parents when a sex scene suddenly pops up on the screen? You're just trying to spend some time with your family, but you freeze in your seat because two bodies are artistically writhing and rubbing their butts. Watching It Ends With Us in theaters is just as creepy, except you're the adult and the crowd is full of teenage girls who have never seen a shirtless man in their lives. Every time there's a sex scene, the audience groans in embarrassment. So awkward, the girls behind me are squealing. So hot. Because the teenage boys get the gist of the movie: it's so awkward, and it's so hot (if you're a virgin).

Throughout the film’s 2 hours and 10 minutes (longer than Casablanca ?!), I kept wondering whose fault it was. Is it Lively’s fault, Lively’s baby, as she has so often said in interviews about the film? Is it Baldoni’s fault, as director? Who else can I blame for one of the film’s strangest unexplained plot threads: Lily’s childhood crush on Ellen DeGeneres? You expect me to believe that this teenage girl living in Ellen’s heyday in the early 2010s, with a smartphone and a laptop (probably), or at least access to a library, is writing handwritten letters to Ellen?

But let me reassure Lively and Baldoni, whose roles in this film are still somewhat publicly murky: Neither has ever had this much control. No matter how much Baldoni’s jaw plays (and boy, it carries some scenes on its own), and no matter how much Lively bites her lower lip (someone went to the Bella Swan acting school, I see), the movie is not about either of them. It’s about Hoover, who made this movie famous with his wildly popular books. The names Lily Blossom Bloom and Ryle? Hoover’s fault. The obsession with Ellen? Hoover’s fault—in fact, in the book, Lily’s daughter’s middle name is Dory, for reasons you, who are not an idiot, will now be able to understand. The fact that seemingly each character is unable to connect with the other unless there’s a history of extreme violence, abuse, and trauma? That's Hoover for you.

Baldoni and Lively still seem to be bickering, subtly, in the press about the film. Footage of them in supposedly heated arguments on set has resurfaced. It seems that a schism has formed between the actors and the director, which is not entirely unusual on a movie set, but perhaps it is for a movie like this. But let me redirect the blame from the creditors, so to speak, to its rightful place. It Ends With Us has Hoover, who is an executive producer on the film, to be fair, on the entire movie; this is pure fan service, so if you're going to see this laborious, condescending Lifetime movie, you'd better be a fan of the books.

When the movie ended, I asked the two teenagers sitting behind us if they liked it. It was good, but they cut so much! the 16-year-old said. And the magnet? And the poker game? I had no idea what they were talking about, but my mother agreed that the book had a lot more detail and courage, much of which was cut for the running time of the movie. Here, a group of mischievous teenagers in Zumiez hoodies and my 70-year-old mother in a custom-made knee brace found a charming commonality: They gesticulated wildly at each other, discussing all the things the movie had missed. They were offended by the liberties the movie took, the lack of detail compared to the novel. No one in that room was ever there for Baldoni or Lively; it was Hoover all the way.

