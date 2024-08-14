Airbus and Astroscale UK sign Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration on on-orbit servicing programmes





STEVENGE, UK and HOWELL, UK, 13 August 2024 Airbus Defence and Space Limited (“Airbus”) and Astroscale Limited (“Astroscale UK”), the UK subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc. (“Astroscale”), a market leader in satellite servicing and long-term orbit sustainability, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to explore collaboration opportunities in the area of ​​on-orbit servicing and space debris removal.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths and capabilities of both companies to address the challenges of space sustainability and satellite life extension, with a particular focus on advancing the UK’s on-orbit servicing and manufacturing industry efforts and building a circular economy in space.

The main goals of this collaboration are:

Space Debris Removal: Explore innovative ways to identify, capture and remove space debris from Earth’s orbit. This is critical to ensuring the safety of current and future space missions and maintaining a sustainable space environment. This area includes ongoing collaboration to utilize the Airbus VISPA robotic arm on future Astroscale missions. In-orbit servicing: Develop technologies and solutions for the maintenance, repair and improvement of satellites while in orbit. These efforts aim to extend the operational life of satellites, reduce space debris and improve the overall efficiency of space operations. In-orbit rendezvous and proximity operations: Enhance capabilities for precise and safe satellite maneuvers in space. This includes the development of sophisticated navigation and docking technologies essential for satellite servicing and debris removal missions. In-orbit space assembly and manufacturing: Explore new possibilities for constructing and assembling spacecraft components directly in space. This groundbreaking approach supports the development of a circular economy in space, where resources can be reused and recycled to reduce waste and lower the cost of space missions. Satellite refueling and life extension: Ensure the continued operation and extended life of existing satellites through in-orbit refueling and other services. This reduces the need to launch replacement satellites, contributing to a more sustainable space industry.

Nick Shave, Managing Director of Astroscale UK, said: “By working with Airbus, we are taking a major step forward in advancing the UK’s leadership in the orbital servicing and manufacturing industry. Our joint efforts will not only improve the life and efficiency of space assets, but also contribute to building a circular economy in space that reuses and recycles resources. This collaboration is essential to tackling the challenge of space debris and ensuring a sustainable space environment for future generations.”

Patrick Wood, UK Space Systems Director at Airbus Defence and Space, said: With thousands of tonnes of space debris in orbit, ensuring the sustainability of space is essential to protecting the space environment and satellites. Satellites are vital to our daily lives, providing navigation and global connectivity, climate monitoring and accurate weather forecasts.

This partnership highlights Airbus and Astroscale’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the space industry. Combining Airbus’s extensive experience in satellite manufacturing and space systems with Astroscale’s pioneering flight-proven rendezvous and near-orbit operations and orbital servicing technology, this collaboration aims to set a new standard in space safety and operational efficiency.

