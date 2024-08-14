The It Ends With Us Movie Tries to Fix the Problems of Colleen Hoover's Books, but It Still Smells of Hollow Girl Power





Yet the film, like the book, fails to truly commit to the seriousness of its storyline, instead sticking to its teen romance roots, with eccentric outfits, sarcastic one-liners, catchy music and steamy scenes that, as director Justin Badloni has said, were aimed at the female gaze.

While we see Lily acknowledge the abuse that took place after Ryle's sadistic rape attempt, we don't see the exact steps she takes to break that cycle. We hear a brief conversation with Atlas (who takes her to the hospital and offers her a home after she leaves Ryle) and Allysa encouraging her to leave Ryle, but we're only treated to power montages (set to Taylor Swift's My Tears Ricochet) that hint at Lily taking steps to get her life back on track. We see Lily tell Ryle she won't be going home with him, as well as a potential beginning of her relationship with Atlas, but we don't see any details about what happens with her daughter, Emerson, and her father. The ending robs viewers of the full experience of trying to break free from domestic violence, choosing a Hollywood ending over the complex reality of the long-term effects of violence and the ongoing injustices of the justice system.

Many CoHo fans will be quick to classify It Ends With Us among the other girl power cultural relics of recent years, but this film cannot be taken seriously as a source of female empowerment or as a useful entry into the depiction of domestic violence on screen. Girl power, to me, means championing female strength and encouraging other women to do the same.

When I think about the power of women in the fight against domestic violence, I think about the millions of women who leave relationships and protect their children from abusers every day, the organizations and shelters that support women who have left abusive relationships, and even the individuals who are fighting domestic violence in their communities (like this viral moment of Miss Kansas exposing her abuser on a beauty pageant stage). I also think about the women who can’t leave abusive relationships for various reasons, and who are struggling to protect themselves and their children while living under the same roof as their abuser.

These are the things that inspire me, as a girl, to stay informed about issues that primarily affect women, to support other women, and to protect myself in case I find myself in a situation like this. For the hundreds of girls sitting next to me in the theater at the premieres, and the millions more who will surely see this film in the coming months, I hope that this film will help to remove the stigma attached to domestic violence, but also that viewers will take its portrayal with a grain of salt.

