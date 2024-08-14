US approves $20 billion in arms sales to Israel





WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including dozens of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department said Tuesday.

Congress was briefed on the pending sale, which includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, or AMRAAMs, 120mm tank munitions, high-explosive mortars and tactical vehicles. It comes at a time of heightened concern that Israel could become embroiled in a broader war in the Middle East.

However, the weapons are not expected to arrive in Israel in the near future; these are contracts that will take years to complete. Much of the weapons being sold are intended to help Israel increase its military capabilities in the long term; the first systems delivered under the contract are not expected to be delivered until 2026.

The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is essential to U.S. national interests to help Israel develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives, the State Department said in a statement about the sale.

The Biden administration has had to balance its continued support for Israel with growing calls from lawmakers and the American public to limit military support to the country due to the high civilian death toll in Gaza. It has limited a 2,000-pound arms shipment amid continued Israeli airstrikes in densely populated civilian areas of Gaza.

The contracts will include not only the sale of 50 new Boeing-produced planes, but also upgrade kits that will allow Israel to modify its current fleet of two dozen F-15 fighter jets with new engines and radars, among other improvements. The planes will make up the bulk of the $20 billion in sales, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2029.

