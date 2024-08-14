Most Affordable US States for Retirement: Bankrate Report





If you'd rather hike the Appalachians than lounge on coastal beaches, this year's cheapest state to retire might be right up your alley.

For the second year in a row, West Virginia is the most affordable state in the United States to retire in, according to financial services firm Bankrate's Best and Worst States for Retirement report released last month.

The state's affordability ranking is due to “a low cost of living, low property taxes and affordable home insurance,” according to the report. West Virginia is followed by Mississippi and Indiana, which round out the top three.

Here are the 10 most affordable U.S. states for retirement, according to Bankrate:

Data for the report comes from a variety of sources, including the Tax Foundation and the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Pros and Cons of Retiring in the Most Affordable State

On average, the cost of living in West Virginia is 9% lower than the rest of the country, according to RentCafe. Housing costs are 20% lower than the national average, and its effective property tax rate of 0.49% is one of the lowest in the United States, according to Bankrate.

The state will phase out state taxes on Social Security income by 2026, following a bill signed in March. Withdrawals from retirement accounts such as 401(k), IRAs or government pensions will still be taxable, but residents 65 and older will be able to claim deductions of up to $8,000 per person.

But West Virginia ranks in the middle of the pack in Bankrate’s wellness scores, and last in health care quality and cost. Residents face the second-highest average private health insurance premiums in the country, according to personal finance website MoneyGeek last year.

Factors Retirees Should Consider Beyond Affordability

It’s important to note that “most affordable” doesn’t necessarily mean “best.” While affordability of a potential retirement destination can be an important factor to consider, it shouldn’t be the only one.

For example, you should consider what a potential retirement location may also offer, such as the availability of entertainment and community activities and the accessibility of hospitals or other services you may need when you are older.

“You may live in a beautiful place, but it may be very remote and the nearest hospital is an hour away,” Kerry Hannon, retirement expert and author of “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work,” told Bankrate.

“You will need to be airlifted or transported to get to a medical facility, so that should be a major consideration,” she added.

Before you decide where you want to spend your retirement years, it helps to have an idea of ​​how much money you'll have when you retire. Once you've defined your retirement savings goal, you can determine how those dollars can be used in different places.

CNBC Make It's retirement calculator can help you estimate how much money you'll need to retire comfortably based on factors like your age, how much you've already saved for retirement, your income and the age you want to retire.

