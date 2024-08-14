UK July inflation rate lower than expected at 2.2%





UK inflation rose to a lower-than-expected 2.2% in July as underlying price pressures fell sharply, raising the prospect of the Bank of England cutting interest rates further this year.

The annual consumer price inflation rate reported by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday fell short of the 2.3% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

But the figure marked its first rise this year, with inflation above the BoE’s 2% target. In May, price inflation eased to 2% for the first time in three years and held steady in June.

The central bank had forecast inflation to rise to 2.4%, driven by a smaller drop in domestic energy costs, but the overall figure was lowered by slower hotel spending growth.

Services inflation, the BoE's main gauge of domestic price pressures, fell more than expected to 5.2% in July from 5.7% in June, the lowest since June 2022. Analysts had expected it to fall to 5.5%.

Ruth Gregory, an economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said the Bank of England was reassured by the lower-than-expected consumer price inflation and sharp decline in services inflation, and was open to further rate cuts later this year.

Wednesday's data came after the BoE cut interest rates on August 1 for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, fell to 3.3% in July from 3.5% in June, the lowest level since September 2021.

The pound fell slightly against the greenback after the data was released, with the currency down 0.1% at $1.284.

British government bonds rose, with the yield on the interest-sensitive two-year note falling 0.04 percentage point to 3.56%, as investors increased their expectations that the BoE would cut rates twice more before the end of the year.

Rob Wood, an economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the slowdown in services price growth left no doubt that BoE policymakers were seeing inflation pressures fading, bolstering arguments that further rate cuts were needed.

But he cautioned that the decline in service-sector inflation was in part due to volatility in airfares and hotel prices, and said the monetary policy committee was unlikely to cut rates again at its September meeting.

According to the ONS, annual price growth in restaurants and hotels fell from 6.2% in June to 4.9% in July, with this having the biggest impact on overall prices.

The BoE expects UK inflation to pick up slightly in the second half of this year, but to decline to 2.2% by the end of 2025, 1.7% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027.

Annual wage growth excluding bonuses, a measure of underlying price pressures, slowed to 5.4%, the slowest pace in nearly two years, official data released Tuesday showed.

After cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 5% this month, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation must be kept low and caution must be taken not to cut rates too quickly or by too much.

Catherine Mann, an external member of the MPC, said this week that Britain should not think the fight against inflation is over after a short-term cut in interest rates.

The July rise in prices was expected by the Treasury, and Conservative officials said it was a minor factor in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks' decision to call an early election.

For the Labour government, the slight rise in inflation was a reminder of the challenges facing Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who wants to boost growth but knows the BoE will be reluctant to cut rates further in the short term.

Responding to the inflation data, Treasury Secretary Darren Jones said the government was under no illusions about the scale of the problem it had inherited.

Shadow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Reeves should not use the data as an excuse to break his promises and raise taxes.

In the euro zone, inflation rose to 2.6% in July from 2.5% in June. Separate data later on Wednesday showed U.S. annual inflation in July was expected to be unchanged at 3%.

