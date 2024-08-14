UK inflation rises to 2.2% year-on-year in July, again above BoE's 2.0% target





UK annual CPI rose 2.2% in July, compared to the expected 2.3% print. UK inflation was 0.2% MoM in July, down +0.1% MoM. GBP/USD fell to 1.2800 after the UK CPI inflation data.

The UK's consumer price index (CPI) rose by an annualised 2.2% in July after rising 2.0% in June, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday.

The figure was below market expectations of 2.3% growth and again above the Bank of England's 2.0% target.

Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 3.3% year-on-year in July, compared with 3.5% in June, below market consensus of 3.4%.

UK services CPI inflation fell sharply to 5.2% in July from 5.7% in June, but remains above the 5.0% level.

Meanwhile, the UK's consumer price index fell 0.2% in July from the previous month, after rising 0.1% in June.

GBP/USD reacts to UK CPI inflation data

UK CPI data hit the pound sterling, sending GBP/USD down to 1.2800. The pair is trading around 1.2825, down 0.23% at the time of writing.

GBP/USD: 15-minute chart

British Pound Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change in the British Pound (GBP) against major currencies today. The British Pound was weakest against the Swiss Franc.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.04% 0.28% 0.13% 0.09% -0.02% 1.05% -0.04% EUR -0.04% 0.23% 0.08% 0.03% -0.02% 0.98% -0.09% GBP -0.28% -0.23% -0.11% -0.17% -0.26% 0.77% -0.28% JPY -0.13% -0.08% 0.11% -0.05% -0.15% 0.87% -0.14% CAD -0.09% -0.03% 0.17% 0.05% -0.10% 0.93% -0.09% AUD 0.02% 0.02% 0.26% 0.15% 0.10% 1.00% -0.03% NZD -1.05% -0.98% -0.77% -0.87% -0.93% -1.00% -1.01% CHF 0.04% 0.09% 0.28% 0.14% 0.09% 0.03% 1.0 1%

The heat map shows the percentage change in major currencies against each other. The base currency is selected in the left column, and the quote currency is selected in the top row. For example, if you select the British Pound in the left column and move it along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change shown in the box represents GBP (base) / USD (quote).

The section below is a preview of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, published at 02:15 GMT.

UK CPI is expected to rise by 2.3% YoY in July, with the Bank of England admitting that the fight against inflation is not over. Pound sterling rises against the US dollar ahead of key data.

The United Kingdom (UK) will release its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on Wednesday, a major macroeconomic event. The data, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has a direct impact on the Bank of England (BoE)’s monetary policy decisions and therefore the Sterling Pound (GBP).

When policymakers met in late July, the BoE cut the bank rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5% as inflation, as measured by the CPI, hit 2% in May and June, hitting the central bank's target.

What to expect from the next UK inflation report?

UK CPI is expected to have risen at an annual rate of 2.3% in July, higher than the preferred 2%. However, core annual inflation is expected to have come in at 3.4%, down from 3.5% recorded in June.

Nonetheless, the figure is in line with what the central bank had forecast at its recent meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said, “With last year’s decline in energy prices excluded from the annual comparison, CPI inflation is expected to pick up to around 2¾ per cent in the second half of this year, further highlighting the persistence of domestic inflationary pressures. Regular average weekly earnings growth in the private sector slowed to 5.6 per cent in the three months to May, while consumer price inflation for services slowed to 5.7 per cent in June.”

The minutes further said the committee “discussed developments in internationally traded commodity prices and noted the existence of a range of risks that could have a material impact on the UK inflation outlook”.

With that in mind, rising inflation figures do not necessarily mean an imminent rate hike, as policymakers are well aware that the road ahead is still bumpy. On the other hand, a rate cut is currently out of the question. “Monetary policy should remain restrictive long enough to allow inflation to return to its 2% target on a sustainable basis over the medium term to no longer be at risk.”

The main focus will be on services inflation, which held steady at 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) in June after rising more than expected for two consecutive months. The softening in services inflation will be read as good news and will likely be seen as a boost to expectations of a potential rate cut when the BoE meets in November.

When will the UK Consumer Price Index report be released and what impact do you expect it to have on GBP/USD?

In the current scenario, the forthcoming UK CPI data will probably be taken with a pinch of salt. As mentioned, the expected increase in annual inflation figures will not twist the hands of policymakers and will instead be within the expected range. However, a higher than expected figure could fuel speculation that the BoE will be more aggressive and the next rate cut could be pushed back to 2025. In that case, the pound sterling could gain slightly against its major rivals.

The opposite is also true. If the CPI figure is lower than expected, it increases the likelihood of an imminent rate cut, which will weigh on the GBP. There is still another – and very unlikely – scenario: annual CPI falling below 2%. This would cause speculative interest to be priced in for an imminent rate cut, which would result in a collapse in the GBP.

Valeria Bednarik, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, analyzes possible GBP/USD scenarios following the UK CPI data release: “GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2800 mark ahead of the release, as demand for the greenback has diminished after a week dominated by risk aversion. The pair bottomed last week at 1.2664, and a sub-2% annualized CPI reading could be a potential bearish target. Conversely, a reading above 2.5% could push GBP/USD towards the 1.2900 area.”

Technically speaking, Bednarik added: “The bullish potential appears limited on the daily chart. Despite the uptrend, technical indicators remain negative. Moreover, positive momentum appears to be easing ahead of the release. At the same time, the pair has developed below the solid bearish 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which is currently providing dynamic resistance near 1.2830. Finally, the 100 and 200-day SMAs are directionless below current levels, suggesting that buying interest is not yet solid enough to propel the pair onto a sustained bullish path.”

