



The Scottish Government was left with no choice when funding was cut off.

Plans to investigate winter fuel payments in England and Wales could see the Scottish Government's funding cut by up to £160m.

Social Justice Minister Shirley-Ann Somerville confirmed the Scottish Government had no alternative but to replicate the decision in Scotland and restrict payments to eligible pensioners.

Minister for Social Justice Shirley-Ann Somerville said:

Despite all efforts to review the financial situation, we were forced to follow the UK Government's instructions to limit payments to eligible older people.

This is a necessary decision when our funding has been cut so drastically and we are in the most difficult financial situation since decentralisation. The cuts we are facing are equivalent to up to 90% of the cost of Scotland’s alternative benefit, the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment.

Given the UK Government’s decision to restrict payments to those receiving means-tested benefits such as Pension Credit and the implications for the Scottish Government detailed above, I have urged the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions to launch a campaign to get Pension Credit up to date and to bring forward the Social Energy Tariff scheme.

These two measures will provide additional protection to energy customers who need help most.

background:

Scottish Parliament: Written response

The UK Government’s approach is estimated to reduce the block grant adjustment associated with the transfer of the UK’s winter fuel payment by around £140-£160 million in 2024-25, equivalent to close to 90% of the cost of the Scottish Government’s new replacement benefit, the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment.

The Scottish Government is in talks with the Department for Work and Pensions, which has pledged to provide Scotland's older people with a payment equivalent to the Winter Fuel Allowance this winter.

The start of the Scottish Government Pension Age Winter Heating Payment will be delayed until 2025-26. The timing of the UK Government announcement means it is not feasible for the Scottish Government to make this change at this late stage, in 2045-25.

Initial analysis suggests that based on current Pension Credit uptake, case numbers in Scotland could fall by around 900,000 in 2024-2025, with up to 130,000 individuals now receiving Pension Credit and other means tested benefits receiving support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.scot/news/uk-government-decision-ends-universal-fuel-payments/

