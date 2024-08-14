US says it wants to 'lower the temperature' in Middle East





The United States is seeking to “lower the temperature” in the Middle East, the US ambassador to the UN has said, as fears of an Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel mount.

On Tuesday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council in New York that the United States wanted to “deter and defend against any future attack and avoid regional conflict.”

There are concerns that Iran could retaliate against Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July – an act for which Israel has not claimed responsibility.

US President Joe Biden has suggested that reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could help deter Iran from launching an attack on Israel.

“That's what I expect, but we'll see,” he said when asked by a reporter Tuesday.

“We'll see what Iran does and we'll see what happens if there's an attack, but I'm not giving up,” he said, stepping off his plane during a visit to New Orleans, Louisiana.

A new round of ceasefire negotiations is scheduled for Thursday in Doha or Cairo.

But a Hamas official in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdul Hadi, said Hamas would not participate in the negotiations, according to reports from the New York Times and Sky News.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday postponed plans to travel to the Middle East to participate in negotiations on a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

International mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar have been pushing for a deal that would see Israeli hostages released to their families in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Meanwhile, Washington also approved new arms sales worth $20 billion ($15.5 billion) to Israel.

The State Department said Israel would buy 50 F-15 fighter jets, as well as 33,000 rounds of tank ammunition, up to 50,000 mortar rounds and new military transport vehicles. The first deliveries of the planes will begin in 2029.

At the Security Council meeting in New York, Ms Thomas-Greenfield called for a ceasefire agreement to be finalised.

“A broader regional conflict is not inevitable,” she said.

“The overall goal of the United States remains to lower the temperature in the region, deter and defend against any future attack, and avoid regional conflict,” she added.

“It starts with finalizing an immediate ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages in Gaza. We must cross the finish line.”

But Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour accused the Security Council of not doing enough to stop Israel's military operation in Gaza.

“Wake up. Stop making excuses. Stop imagining that you can reason with the Israeli government to stop killing civilians by the thousands, imposing starvation, torturing prisoners, colonizing and annexing our land, while appealing to them, calling on them, asking them to stop,” Mansour said.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the Israeli military had taken all possible measures to minimize collateral damage and accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

He also criticized the Security Council for failing to condemn Iran's actions.

“As we speak, millions of Israelis are preparing for a direct Iranian attack, as they did in April. Iran's aggression threatens the entire region with war.”

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas in response to an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

More than 39,920 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Hundreds of people have also been killed in near-daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army across the Israeli-Lebanese border since the day after the conflict began.

Amid a wave of international diplomacy aimed at easing tensions, Iran on Monday rejected calls from the UK and other Western countries to refrain from retaliating against Israel over Haniyeh's killing.

Israel, which has not claimed involvement in Haniyeh's assassination, has placed its army on the highest alert level.

The United States has warned that it is preparing for a series of major attacks by Iran or its proxies as early as this week, and has increased its military presence in the Middle East to help defend Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdjwygwx2xjo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos