Revealed: How Britain's poor paid the price of cheap inflation amid the cost of living crisis | Inflation





Research has shown that during the height of the cost of living crisis, the poorest households in the UK saw their weekly shopping costs rise by far more than the richest households, with even cheaper brands being affected as prices soared.

According to a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), low-income households were hit hardest by low inflation between 2021 and 2023, spending 29.1% more on groceries, while wealthier households paid 23.5% more.

The report, which exposes the disproportionate impact of rising food prices on the poor, was released alongside the latest cost of living figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Data showed Britain's annual inflation rate rose to 2.2% last month, the first increase since December. That was because domestic energy prices fell less than in July 2023.

According to the IFS, the cheapest 10% of grocery items in each spending category, including essentials such as milk, pasta and butter, rose 36% in the two years to September, while pricier versions of the same items rose just 16%.

According to IFS research, needy consumers have turned to cheaper brands, which have seen their prices rise the most as their standard of living has fallen.

The IFS says this is an unprecedented gap in inflation rates between income groups, and calculates that if the poorest 25% of households faced the same food inflation rate as the richest 25%, their annual food spending would fall by 100%. No other 24-month period has seen such a large gap in inflation rates between these two groups.

IFS researcher Tao Chen said: As low-cost inflation spread, prices for even the cheapest food items soared, hitting poorer households harder.

The study covers a two-year period when inflation surged due to the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns, supply chain bottlenecks, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Between September 2021 and September 2023, overall prices rose by 15.7%, while food and beverage prices rose by 28.4%.

Annual inflation hit a 40-year high of 11.1% in October 2022, but has since declined, reaching the government's 2% target in May and June.

But London economists have been predicting that interest rates will start to rise again, and Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann warned on Monday that the fight against inflation was far from over.

At the height of the cost of living crisis, a campaign led by food writer and activist Jack Munro prompted the ONS to provide more detailed analysis of the impact of rising prices on different income groups.

Monroe exposed how many cheap products were removed from supermarket shelves, forcing households to switch to less expensive products, driving up food costs and increasing hunger and poverty.

The IFS said that while official statistics show that poor households experienced higher inflation during the cost-of-living crisis, these do not reflect price differences between own-brand and luxury goods and are therefore likely to understate the difference in inflation rates between rich and poor households during periods of rising inflation.

The report said that individual households will almost always experience a different inflation rate than headline figures such as the official consumer price index, because these measures are based on average consumer spending patterns across the economy. Our research suggests that it is important to consider differences in what people buy at a very fine level to detect differences in how people are affected by rising living costs.

While grocery shopping patterns vary, the IFS said the differences in inflation rates cannot be explained by how much consumers spend on one food category versus another.

The think tank said the difference in food price inflation experienced by the rich and poor during this period was due to differences in inflation rates between cheaper and more expensive products within the same product category.

The report added that the fact that food prices rose more than other prices meant that poorer households, who spend more of their spending on food, experienced higher inflation than the figures show over the 2021-2023 period.

During this period, many people switched to cheaper types of goods to cope with the rising cost of living. The share of household spending on products that were originally in the cheapest 10% increased by 2.2 percentage points from Q3 2021 to Q3 2023.

The IFS said the UK was not the only country to see food prices rise much more for the poor than for the rich. Recent evidence suggests that several countries have seen low-cost inflation in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IFS said. This raises the possibility that low-cost inflation has driven up inflation and cost-of-living inequality in many countries. It is also not yet known whether this pattern will persist during a period of more general price stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/14/revealed-how-uks-poor-paid-price-of-cheapflation-in-cost-of-living-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos