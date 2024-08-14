



The US presidential election will be held on November 5. In analyst Nate Silvers' aggregate of national polls, Democrat Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump by 46.843.7%, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s lead by 3.9%. In my previous article on US politics on August 5, Harris led Trump by 45.544.1%.

Before his withdrawal from the Democratic nomination on July 21, Joe Biden had a national deficit of 45,241.2 votes to Trump. By the time of the election, Biden will be almost 82 years old, Trump 78 years old and Harris 60 years old.

The President of the United States is not elected by national popular vote, but by the Electoral College, in which each state receives electoral votes based primarily on population. Almost all states award their electoral votes on a winner-take-all basis, and 270 electoral votes are required to win (out of 538 total).

In states Biden narrowly won in 2020, Harris leads Trump by 4.1 points in Michigan, 3.8 points in Wisconsin, 2.1 points in Pennsylvania, two points in Nevada and one point in Arizona. Georgia is the only state Biden won that still has Trump ahead, by 0.5 points. Trump leads by 1.1 points in North Carolina, a state he won in 2020.

Last week, there were moves in Harris' favor in every key state. If Harris wins every state she currently leads in, she would win the Electoral College by a margin of 287,251 votes.

Silvers’ model gives Harris a 56% chance of winning the Electoral College and a 68.5% chance of winning the national popular vote. Harris’s chances of winning the Electoral College improved from 50.5% on August 5 to 37% when the Harris vs. Trump model was launched on July 29. Trump had a 73% chance of winning when his opponent was Biden.

Harris needs at least a two-point victory in the national popular vote to be the Electoral College favorite, which makes the Electoral College still relatively tight. There is also plenty of time in which things could go wrong for Harris, or the polls could underestimate Trump, as they did in 2020. But right now, Harris is the slight favorite to win.

Harris’s net favorability in the FiveThirtyEight national polling tracker is -4.1, with 48.0% unfavorable votes and 44.0% favorable votes. Her net favorability has jumped since Biden’s withdrawal, when it was -16.0. Trump’s net favorability has improved since the Republican convention in mid-July, and is now -8.2 (it was -12.0 before the convention).

Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, has a net approval rating of -9.4, down from -3.3 when he was announced at the Republican convention. Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, has a net approval rating of +5. Biden’s net approval is still low at -16.3.

The Democratic convention will be held from Monday to Thursday. Typically, the major parties' presidential candidates are well known to voters by this point because they must win the nominations by winning the primaries held early in the election year.

In this case, Harris has only been the Democratic nominee for three weeks, so the Democratic convention is a great opportunity for her to personally woo voters. Silvers predicts a Harris rebound at the convention, and won't lean in her favor unless her rebound is bigger than expected.

Harris chooses running mate

Last week, Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. The final two candidates for the position were Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, according to media reports.

According to Silvers' model, Pennsylvania is the most likely state to become a swing state. If Trump or Harris wins Pennsylvania, they will win the Electoral College more than 93% of the time.

The swing state is the state that puts the winning candidate above the magic 270 electoral votes. It is calculated after the election by ranking all states and their electoral votes starting with the largest Harris-Trump margins, then looking at the state and margin that puts the winner above 270 electoral votes.

The six states most likely to be won by Trump or Harris are Nevada (six electoral votes), Wisconsin (10), Arizona (11), Michigan (15), Georgia (16) and Pennsylvania (19). Pennsylvania is therefore the largest of the key states.

In the 2022 Pennsylvania gubernatorial election, Shapiro defeated his Republican opponent by a margin of 56,541.7 in a state that Biden won by just 1.2% in the 2020 presidential election. In a July poll of Pennsylvania conducted by Emerson College, Shapiro had a net approval rating of +18, with 49% approving while 31% disapproving.

From the standpoint of maximizing Harris' chances of winning Pennsylvania and the election, Shapiro was the better choice. If Harris loses Pennsylvania but gets between 251 and 269 electoral votes, which would allow her to win with Pennsylvania's 19 votes, she and the Democrats will regret neglecting Shapiro.

In the Electoral College map above, based on the candidates' state leads, if Harris loses Pennsylvania while holding the other states she leads in, she loses the Electoral College by 270,268 votes. If she loses Arizona and Nevada but holds Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, she wins by 270,268 votes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/harris-lead-over-trump-continues-to-increase-in-us-national-and-swing-state-polls-236576

