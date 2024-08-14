



According to official figures, the pace of price increases has accelerated.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), inflation was 2.2% in July, up 2% from the previous month.

For the first time since December, prices have risen instead of falling, meaning they are rising slightly faster than before.

But the increase was smaller than expected by Bank of England governors and economists polled by Reuters.

The experts predicted that it would increase by up to 2.3%.

What does this mean for interest rates?

Lower-than-expected inflation could help Bank of Korea rate setters cut rates sooner or sooner.

High inflation has pushed up interest rates, making borrowing more expensive. Investors now expect rates to remain at 5% at the next bank rate-setting meeting in September.

There was also a better-than-expected decline in another closely watched measure of inflation by the bank: Core inflation, which measures price increases excluding volatile food and energy costs, fell to 3.3% from 3.5% in June.

Analysts now see a greater chance of a rate cut next month, up from a 36% chance before the inflation data came out, to a 45% chance.

More expensive train tickets?

Rail ticket prices typically rise in line with the July Consumer Price Index (RPI) inflation measure.

When the hike takes effect in January, train ticket prices will rise by 3.6%.

However, the government may decide not to raise prices in line with the RPI as it did last year.

Why did inflation rise?

According to the ONS, the main reason inflation is high is because energy prices did not fall as much over the summer compared with last year.

Rising gas and electricity prices have pushed up the cost of raw materials, which the ONS said was a contributing factor to the rise in inflation.

Hotels and restaurants have lowered their prices to keep costs down.

Services industry inflation fell to 5.2%.

Treasury Secretary Darren Jones said the figures showed: “The new government is under no illusions about the scale of the problem we have inherited. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet.”

“That’s why we are taking the tough decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy, rebuild Britain and make every corner of the country a better place.”

