



Janet Yellen will keep the economy strong to help Kamala Harris win the election, Arthur Hayes says. To do this, the US Treasury will inject up to $1 trillion into the markets before the end of 2024. That will propel Bitcoin to at least $100,000, the BitMEX co-founder says.

The US Treasury is about to unleash a flood of liquidity that will push Bitcoin past its all-time high of $73,700.

This is according to Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and one of the leading macroeconomic analysts in the cryptocurrency sector.

The next milestone for Bitcoin is $100,000, Hayes wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

The combination of a dollar-liquidity-inspired Bitcoin and Ether rally through year-end will create a solid foundation for the return of a sexy shitcoin party, he added, referring to cryptocurrencies that are neither Bitcoin nor Ether.

Altcoin season coming soon?

U.S. Secretary of State Janet Yellen wants to keep the economy going to ensure Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election, Hayes said. Harris nominated Yellen for the post in 2021.

To ensure Harris' victory, the Treasury will inject a significant amount of liquidity into the financial system before the end of the year, Hayes said.

This is great news for Bitcoin, which tends to perform extremely well during periods of rapidly increasing liquidity conditions.

If this relationship holds, Bitcoin will quickly retrace the decline caused by the strengthening yen, Hayes said.

And if Bitcoin goes to the moon, the rest of the cryptocurrency market will follow, Hayes said. He predicted that Solana would surge 75% to $250, just $10 shy of its all-time high.

Altcoin season will only return after Bitcoin and Ether break through $70,000 and $4,000 respectively, he said.

Inject $1 trillion

According to Hayes, the Treasury has two ways to inject liquidity into the system.

The first is to empty the reverse repo program, which is a $321 billion reserve of money that the Federal Reserve set up during the pandemic as part of its quantitative easing program.

The Federal Reserve encourages banks to put their funds into the RRP by offering them interest on their deposits. But the U.S. Treasury can encourage funds to leave the RRP by issuing higher-yielding Treasury bonds, Hayes explained.

The U.S. Treasury recently announced that it would issue $271 billion of such bonds by December 31.

The central bank will also buy $30 billion of older, less liquid Treasury bonds each quarter, which Mr. Hayes said is equivalent to issuing an additional $30 billion of Treasury bills.

This represents a total of $301 billion that is expected to flow out of the RRP and back into the economy by purchasing Treasury bonds before the election.

But there is a second way for the Treasury to inject money into the system.

He could spend the $750 billion in the Treasury's general account, which functions like the government's checking account, under the guise of preventing a government shutdown, Hayes said.

Injecting $301 billion to $1 trillion into the markets before the end of the year will create a glorious bull market in all types of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, all in time for the election, Hayes said.

Cryptocurrency Market PlayersBitcoin is up 2.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $60,833.Ethereum is up 2.6% to trade at $2,724.What We're Reading

Tom Carreras is a markets correspondent for DL ​​News. Got news on Bitcoin and macroeconomics? Contact us at [email protected].

