Will Britain's new Labour government halt arms sales to Israel? | Israel-Palestine conflict news





Pressure is growing on Britain to halt arms sales to Israel after the US approved $20 billion worth of arms sales to Israel, amid reports that some sales could be restricted in the coming months.

From October 7, when Israel began its war on Gaza, until the end of May, Britain granted more than 100 export licenses to sell arms and military equipment to Israel, official figures show. The value of these deals was not disclosed.

However, between 2008 and the end of 2023, the UK has granted export licenses to Israel for arms worth £576 million ($740 million). The total value of arms licenses granted in 2023 is estimated at £18.2 million, but is still far below the more than £200 million granted in 2017.

Palestinian activists have called on the government to stop selling arms to Israel. The war in Gaza has killed 40,000 people, with thousands more missing or buried under rubble. More than 92,000 have been injured.

Despite this, the previous Conservative government, which had won a landslide victory over Labour in the July election, decided in May that there was no reason to halt arms exports.

It cited UK arms export regulations, which state that export licenses should not be granted where there is a clear risk of facilitating serious violations of international humanitarian law (IHL), and said there was no evidence of this.

But since Labour came to power, its stance on the Gaza war has changed from that of the previous party.

In recent weeks, Israeli and British news outlets have reported that Britain may announce a partial halt to arms exports to Israel.

Here's what we know so far:

What does Britain supply to Israel?

The government does not provide military assistance to Israel, but instead issues licenses for British companies to sell weapons.

Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in December, two months after war began in Gaza, that British military exports to Israel were relatively small and would fall to £42 million ($53.2 million) in 2022 and £18 million ($22.8 million) in 2023.

By comparison, the US provides Israel with $3 billion in military aid each year as part of a 10-year agreement. In November, the US passed an additional $14.5 billion military aid package to Israel after the Gaza war broke out on October 7.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that U.S. exports account for 69 percent of Israel's total arms imports.

In Europe, Germany, Israel's second-largest military donor after the United States, exported €326.5 million ($354 million) worth of weapons to Israel in 2023, a tenfold increase from the previous year.

What kind of weapons does Britain sell to Israel?

British exports include explosive devices, assault rifles and F-35 fighter jet parts.

Research by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) suggests the UK produces at least 15% of the total value of US-made F-35 fighter jets.

The British campaign group said in late July that it included key elements such as the rear fuselage, targeting lasers, bomb-releasing devices and critical electronic systems.

The 39 F-35s delivered to Israel since 2016 contain at least $364 million worth of British components, excluding spare parts. The group added that the aircraft still on order and ongoing support are likely to be worth the same again.

The F-35 is the most obvious way in which British arms exports are directly implicated in the genocide in Gaza. It cannot fly without continued support from the UK and the US. It is essential to stop the UK supply of components to the Israeli F-35, both new aircraft and spare parts.

CAAT (@CAATuk) July 29, 2024

What did Britain's new government say about arms exports?

Ahead of the July 4 general election, David Lammy, then shadow foreign secretary and now foreign secretary, has called on the Conservative government to make public the legal advice it received on granting export licenses to Israel.

The government at the time objected, insisting that the legal advice it provided to ministers was confidential.

According to a recording leaked to the British newspaper The Observer, Alicia Kearns, a Conservative and then-chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, told a party fundraiser in late March that government lawyers had concluded that Israel had violated international humanitarian law, but the government had not made its findings public.

After an attack on a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy in Gaza in April that killed seven aid workers, including three British nationals, Kearns told BBC Radio 4 that Britain had no choice but to stop selling arms to Israel.

Legal advice is advisory in nature and governments can reject it, but UK arms export licenses require recipients to comply with international humanitarian law, Kearns said.

But the government at the time still did not stop arms exports to Israel.

Since becoming foreign minister following the July election, Rami has expressed reluctance to implement a blanket ban on arms sales to Israel.

After visiting Israel and the occupied West Bank in July, Rami introduced a motion in the House of Representatives calling for an immediate halt to arms export licenses to Israel, saying Israel was under siege by those who would see its destruction.

For this reason, it is not right to impose a blanket embargo between our country and Israel. The right thing to do is to consider the issue of offensive weapons in Gaza in a normal way, according to the quasi-judicial process that I have described.

During the July 19 session, Rami was pressured by other MPs to release the government's assessment of violations of international humanitarian law following the October 7 Hamas attack, but contrary to Rami's previous claims, the Labour government did not provide such an assessment.

What do activists and legal experts say?

Following the attack on the WCK convoy in April, more than 1,000 British lawyers and retired judges wrote to the government arguing that arms sales to Israel violate international law.

The lawyers argued in the letter that ongoing arms exports to Israel raised concerns about Britain's compliance with its obligations under the Arms Trade Treaty.

CAAT, along with advocacy groups including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the War on Poverty, issued a joint statement arguing that any delay in halting arms exports to Israel was outrageous.

The Arms Trade Treaty, to which the UK is a party, states that states must not export weapons if the exports could be used to violate international human rights or humanitarian law, the groups said in a statement.

It is inconceivable that after more than 75 years of Israeli military occupation and apartheid, and after nearly 10 months of mass murder against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the government’s legal advice would have concluded that no such risk existed.

Campaigners point to an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice in July saying member states, including the UK, should take steps to prevent trade or investment relationships that help maintain the illegal situation Israel has created in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Katie Fallon, advocacy director at CAAT, told Al Jazeera the call for an immediate arms embargo had been overwhelming for months.

She said if Labour were to meaningfully halt arms sales to Israel, it would be a crucial step towards ending the impunity with which the international community has allowed Israel to commit the most serious crimes, including genocide and crimes against humanity against Palestinians.

Polon added that the ban should also include components for the F-35 fighter jets that drop bombs on Gaza, particularly 2,000-pound bombs.

What changes has the new Labour government made regarding Gaza?

Two weeks after winning the UK general election, the new Labour government announced it would resume funding to the UN agency for Palestine Refugees in Reunification (UNRWA).

Ramy said Britain had agreed to give the agency 21 million pounds ($27 million) after previously cutting funding after Israel accused, without evidence, some UNRWA staff of being involved in an October 7 Hamas attack.

Shortly after announcing the resumption of funding, the government said it was suspending its dispute with the International Criminal Court over whether it had jurisdiction to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/14/will-the-uks-new-labour-government-halt-arms-sales-to-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos