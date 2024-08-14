Love Is Blind British Couple, Are They Still Dating? Where Are They Now? Are Demi and Ollie Still Dating?





Across the pond, Love Is Blind: UK season one is already underway, with a new group of singles taking part in an experiment to see if true love can blossom unseen among strangers.

If this season’s Ford Squad is any indication, love is alive and well in the UK. Six couples are getting engaged: Sabrina and Steven, Maria and Tom, Jasmine and Bobby, Demi and Ollie, Catherine and Freddie, and Nicole and Sam. Not all of them are headed to romantic getaways (#BenaiahHive, you were right), but there are life-changing decisions awaiting each couple as they meet at the altar in the weeks ahead.

But before the big day comes, it’s time to catch up on the journey so far. Who’s still together? What’s everyone’s situation as the group leaves the comfort of the resort and heads back to the real world? Read on for the latest updates before the final episode drops on August 21.

Sabrina and Steven

Status: Still together

Love blossoms almost immediately between Sabrina and Steven, and they become the first couple to get engaged in Ford. The two hopeless romantics develop a sweet, laid-back relationship after their first date. Your [love] Steven tells Sabrina, “You speak so much my language,” and the two form a close bond as they share their approaches to life and their daily routines, including meditating and keeping a gratitude journal.

In addition to Stephen’s love of wearing the parrot smuggler, the two are able to navigate more difficult topics, including Sabrina’s ambivalence about having children. “I feel like our hearts and minds are so aligned, and I can see us having this amazing life together,” she says. They also overcome initial obstacles, as Sabrina is from Belfast, while Stephen calls London home. She readily agrees to start a life together in the latter, allowing her to begin a new chapter both personally and professionally. And when they finally see each other, it’s literally the best moment of Stephen and Sabrina’s lives. As they fly off to a romantic getaway, their physical connection easily matches their emotional connection, establishing them as one of the strongest and most stable couples in the group.

Maria and Tom

Status: Still together

Coming from two very different backgrounds, Maria and Tom bridge the cultural divide thanks to their shared sense of humor. While dating is largely frowned upon in Maria’s religious Moroccan community, she is ready to put herself first, especially after losing her role model, her father. Meanwhile, Tom has been on a journey of personal growth since the wounds of his father abandoning him at a young age. Now, both are ready to heal and move on to a new future with their soulmates.

But inside the pod, Tom is torn between his feelings for Maria and Natasha, and he says Maria will easily adapt to his world back home. Eventually, Tom breaks up with Natasha as his feelings for Maria deepen and their conversation deepens. Tom tells Maria that he feels most like himself when he is with her. When Maria lets down her wall, the two get engaged. Tom, I never imagined living with someone until I met you, she confesses. I’ve never felt this way about anyone. You’re amazing. I’ve never been this sure about anyone. During the reveal, Maria makes a strong impression in a red dress and lipstick, but unfortunately for Tom, a kiss is out of the question. The two naturally bond at the resort. But when they return to London, some cracks begin to appear due to Maria’s career and Tom’s judgmental attitude toward her traditional values.

Jasmine and Barbie

Status: Still together

From the beginning, serious Bobby has great success with the straightforward Jasmine, but Sam falls in love with a mental health nurse living in London. As Sam's dating continues, Jasmine begins to doubt his sincerity, and eventually ends their relationship. Freed to focus on Bobby, she builds a solid foundation with him, based on her close relationship with her mother and the hope that they will one day have a family.

When Bobby opens up to Jasmine about his cousin’s death, Jasmine is moved by his vulnerability. “I want to be a safe space for you to tell me everything that’s on your mind,” she tells him. The two become engaged, and Bobby proposes to Jasmine, who immediately accepts. “It was clear to me from the beginning that Jasmine was the girl for me,” Bobby says. “This is the best love I’ve ever felt.” Aside from commenting on another couple’s drama (more on that below), Jasmine and Bobby’s getaway goes mostly smoothly. But when they return home, Jasmine’s pragmatic mother puts Bobby in a difficult position, and the two face the first major challenge of their fledgling relationship.

Demi and Ollie

Status: Still together

The final couple to get engaged this season, Demi and Ollie, are slowly getting ready to propose. As they date, the London-raised duo quietly deepens their feelings, bonding over their shared love of sports and cheeky sense of humour. I truly believe that friendship is the foundation of a relationship, and I feel like I already have that with you, Ollie tells Demi on their first date. And the pair aren’t afraid to dig deep, discussing their feelings about starting a family early on. When Demi nervously tells him that she might have trouble conceiving due to her endometriosis, Ollie is open and empathetic with her. “It doesn’t change the way I feel about you or the way I feel about our future,” he tells her.

In the pod, Ollie pursues a relationship with Catherine, sharing a more overtly sexual relationship with her. Ultimately, he decides to break from his typical dating habits and propose to Demi. In the big reveal, Ollie is struck by Demi's beauty and tells her that she is too. At the retreat, the two begin to explore a physical connection, but hit an initial stumbling block when the other members of the pod squad begin to comment on their dynamic. During a particularly tense conversation with Demi's best friend Jasmine, Ollie becomes furious after feeling interrogated by the group. Despite the drama, the two return to London and attempt to blend their lives.

Nicole and Sam and Benaya

Status: Complicated

Nicole, Benaya, and Sam follow in the footsteps of many great (and messy) love triangles before them and provide a huge source of drama this season. Divorced Nicole, charmed by Sam’s open desire for romance, is intrigued by his vulnerability but hesitant to say all the right things. Nicole develops a strong spiritual connection with Benaya. The two share a similar worldview, a commitment to conscious living, and a love of the outdoors. Benaya is such an inspiring character. We have so much in common, and honestly, it’s like a breath of fresh air. “I’m so happy,” she says after their first date.

But when Nicole wants reassurance that their courtship will turn into a proposal, Benaya misses the moment. Nicole says that when there is a conversation about the future, it feels like pulling teeth. With Sam, he is truly committed to us. Despite Benaya and the others warning her about Sam, Nicole ends her relationship with Benaya and accepts Sam's proposal. But when Nicole and Sam first meet, something feels off, and it's not just because Sam puts the ring on the wrong finger. Nicole realizes she has made a huge mistake, ends her relationship with Sam, and returns to England, where she meets Benaya again. I made the wrong decision, Nicole tells Benaya. You were so right and I didn't want to hear it. I'm sorry. He accepts her apology, and they get engaged before joining the rest of the couples on the retreat.

Catherine and Freddie

Status: Still together

Instant comfort, lots of laughter, and a series of bizarre coincidences form the basis of Catherine and Freddie's relationship. From their first date, the two are connected through their twice-daily exercise routines, their deep love of family, and other surprising similarities. “My middle name is Mary, after my grandmother,” Catherine says in episode 1, to which a surprised Freddie responds, “My grandmother was called Mary!” Catherine also feels a strong attraction to Ollie in the Ford, but she chooses to be engaged to Freddie because he makes her feel like family.

When the two meet in person, there is an immediate physical connection, and they share their first kiss, crying tears of happiness. Catherine claims that she was the one who broke up with Ollie during the retreat, but Ollie remembers differently. As all the couples reunite, the Ford exes openly talk about the circumstances of their breakup, creating a strange tension with Ollie's fiancée, Demi. But eventually, another ex from Freddie's past causes the biggest drama for Catherine, as he admits to having cheated on her in a previous relationship. This revelation shakes the couple to their core, destabilizing their once-solid relationship before they return home and meet each other's families.

