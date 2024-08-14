US considers rare antitrust move: breaking up Google





(Bloomberg) — An attempt to break up Alphabet Inc.’s Google is one option the Justice Department is considering after a landmark court ruling found the company monopolized the online search market, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

The move would be Washington’s first attempt to break up a company for illegal monopolization since failed attempts to break up Microsoft Corp. two decades ago. Less severe options include forcing Google to share more data with rivals and measures to prevent it from gaining an unfair advantage in AI products, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations.

Alphabet shares were down 3.8% as of 10:13 a.m. in New York, the biggest drop since Aug. 5, when a federal judge ruled the company had an illegal monopoly on the search market.

Regardless, the government will likely seek to ban the kind of exclusive deals that were at the heart of its case against Google. If the Justice Department goes ahead with its breakup plan, the units most likely to be divested are the Android operating system and Google’s Chrome web browser, the people said. Officials are also considering forcing a possible sale of AdWords, the platform the company uses to sell text ads, one of the people said.

The Justice Department’s discussions have intensified after Judge Amit Mehta ruled on August 5 that Google illegally monopolized the online search and text search ad markets. Google has said it will appeal the ruling, but Mehta has ordered both sides to begin planning the second phase of the case, which will include government proposals to restore competition, including a possible request for a spinoff.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on the possible solution. A Justice Department spokeswoman also declined to comment.

The U.S. plan would have to be accepted by Mehta, who would require the company to comply. A forced breakup of Google would be the largest of a U.S. company since the breakup of AT&T in the 1980s.

Justice Department lawyers who have consulted with companies affected by Google’s practices have raised concerns in their discussions that the company’s dominance in search engines gives it advantages in developing artificial intelligence technologies, the people said. As part of a solution, the government could seek to prevent the company from forcing websites to allow their content to be used by some of Google’s AI products in order to appear in search results.

Divesting the Android operating system, which is used on about 2.5 billion devices worldwide, is one of the most common options raised by Justice Department lawyers, the people said. In his ruling, Mehta noted that Google requires device makers to sign agreements to access its apps like Gmail and the Google Play Store.

The deals also require that Google's search widget and Chrome browser be installed on devices in a way that cannot be removed, preventing other search engines from competing, it found.

Mehta’s decision follows a December verdict by a California jury that found the company monopolized the distribution of Android apps. The judge in that case has not yet decided what relief to award. The Federal Trade Commission, which also enforces antitrust laws, filed a brief in the case this week and said in a statement that Google should not be allowed to reap the benefits of illegal monopolization.

Google has paid up to $26 billion to companies to make its search engine the default on devices and in web browsers, including $20 billion to Apple Inc.

Mehta’s ruling also found that Google monopolizes the ads that appear at the top of a search results page to drive users to websites, called search text ads. These are sold through Google Ads, which was renamed AdWords in 2018 and offers marketers a way to show ads on certain search keywords related to their business. About two-thirds of Google’s total revenue comes from search ads, which amounted to more than $100 billion in 2020, according to testimony from last year’s trial.

If the Justice Department does not call on Google to sell AdWords, it could seek interoperability requirements that would allow the service to work seamlessly on other search engines, the people said.

Access to data

Another option would be to force Google to give up its data or license it to competitors, such as Bing or Microsoft’s DuckDuckGo. The Mehta decision found that Google’s contracts not only ensure that its search engine gets 16 times more user data than its nearest competitor, but that this data flow also prevents its rivals from improving their search results and competing effectively.

The recently adopted European rules on digital control impose a similar requirement on Google, which must make some of its data available to third-party search engines. The company has publicly stated that sharing data can raise user privacy concerns, which is why it only makes available information about searches that meet certain thresholds.

In previous cases, requiring monopolists to allow their rivals access to certain technologies has been used as a solution. In the Justice Department's first case against AT&T in 1956, the company was forced to provide royalty-free licenses for its patents.

In the antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft, the settlement required the Redmond, Washington, tech giant to make some of its application programming interfaces, or APIs, available to third parties for free. APIs are used to ensure that software programs can communicate and exchange data efficiently with each other.

AI Products

For years, websites have allowed access to Google's search engine to ensure they appear in the company's search results. But more recently, some of that data has been used to help Google develop its artificial intelligence.

Last fall, Google created a tool that lets websites block AI scraping after companies complained. But that opt-out doesn’t apply to everything. In May, Google announced that some searches will now be accompanied by AI previews, narrative responses that save users from clicking on various links. The AI-powered panel appears below queries, presenting summarized information from Google’s search results across the web.

Google doesn’t allow website publishers to opt out of appearing in AI previews, as AI previews are a feature of Search and not a separate product. Websites can opt out of Google’s use of snippets, but this applies to both Search and AI previews.

Although AI previews only appear on a fraction of searches, rolling out the features has been difficult after some snippets offered embarrassing suggestions, like advising people to eat rocks or put glue on pizza.

